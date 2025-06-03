ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' winner reveals how she's going to spend $35,000 and viewers never saw that coming

Fans of the show took to X to express their surprise as the contestant did something no one expected.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: The US Sun)
Contestants come on “Jeopardy!” with big aspirations and win big, and aim for anything between thousands to millions of dollars. Some plan to use it to buy a house, a car, or to go on vacation with their loved ones. Some even donate that money to a charity of their choice. However, a contestant on an earlier episode of the show revealed her unusual plans for the money she won on the show, and it left fans surprised.

via GIPHY

 

As per a report in The US Sun, the contestant named Sharon Stone was a two-time winner of the show and had won $35,000. Curious about what she had done with the money, host Ken Jennings asked, "What was your plan for the money?" The answer that came caught a lot of people off guard. "I had planned on buying a really expensive pair of Christian Louboutin shoes,” she said, making the host laugh out loud.

 

However, Sharon did not end up getting those shoes. Instead, she used the money to treat herself to an incredible concert experience. "But I decided not to. I did, however, treat myself to some seriously pricey Beyoncé tickets,” she explained. This was also unexpected as the contestant did not look like someone who’d enjoy either of those things, according to fans who made their opinions clear on X.

 

"Sharon's answer about her Jeopardy! earnings took me by surprise!” a user wrote. "Sharon does not strike me as a Louboutins and Beyoncé kind of girl,” added another. “I hope you win so that you can score some Louboutin shoes and wear them at your next Beyoncé concert,” one fan tweeted.

 

Speaking of things that "Jeopardy!" winners spend their winnings on, a report in Business Insider claims that the publication spoke to some former contestants of the show to get a clear idea about how that money is spent. Nanette Donohue, who appeared on the show in 2002 as a grad student and won a little more than $50,000, said that it gave her financial freedom as she used the money to travel and indulge in fancy meals.

Dennis Golin had earned more than $60,000 on the show at just 24 years of age. He said that he invested a part of it in cryptocurrency and used the rest to travel across Europe. His plans also earned him off-camera advice from late host Alex Trebek. "He told me to check out as many distilleries as you can but, obviously, don't drive between them because you'll be too sauced to drive straight," the former contestant said.

 

Jennifer Quail had won $230,800 from the normal show and $100,000 from the Tournament of Champions in 2021. Part of all that money went towards her mortgage and repairing a collapsing garage, but the former contestant also purchased a Chincoteague pony. "She's basically a big pet, a hobby horse, a pleasure horse,” the former contestant said, and later added that she had no regrets.

