ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy' contestant hailed for breaking the 4-game curse in one of the most iconic TV moments

The curse associated with player fatigue is something that champions have rarely been able to defy.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
The contestant Josh Weikert on 'Jeopardy!' 2025 (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)
The contestant Josh Weikert on 'Jeopardy!' 2025 (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy!)

"Jeopardy!" players have an iconic place among fans as well, and Ken Jennings is proof that doing well as a contestant can take someone a long way. But while winning streaks are well known, a four-game curse before qualifying for the Tournament of Champions is another thing everyone acquainted with the game is aware of. It was reported that during season 35, nine participants couldn't make it past the fifth game. Fans nicknamed the phenomenon "player's fatigue" since the game filmed consecutive sessions if the contestant won back-to-back, which made them finally feel exhausted.

Hence, it was observed that they could only win four games in a day, as per TVInsider. However, this curse was challenged by player Josh Weikert when he crossed the fifth game mark with a whopping $80,202 win. He was officially crowned as the sixth-day champ with $100,202 in winnings. 

 

"It's almost literally unbelievable. You come out on stage, and I think for everybody, the goal is just like, don't embarrass yourself because you prepared. You dreamed about this, but to actually then win a game and then to stick around for a while. It's a dream come true," the player gushed after he was hailed for lifting the four-game curse. Weikert had won $54,001 on day three, and by day four, he was surging ahead by making $59,202. "Was the Tournament of Champions something you set your sights on?" the interviewer inquired. Weikert revealed that he still couldn't believe he had created a new record. "No, not at all. No. In fact, I said, like, my sort of best-case scenario would be maybe, you know, stringing a couple of wins together," he explained. 

 

"But you know, as it got closer and we got closer to five, that's when I, that's when I felt pressure because prior to that, it, it was just trying to have a good time and focus on the questions and, you know, doing the best I could," the Tournamnet of Champions qualifier added. Weikert also disclosed that it was one of his life goals to play on 'Jeopardy!', but he had lost the chance of participating 20 years earlier. The champion went into detail, saying that he received a call from the show while he was at work and that it was canceled because he was unable to handle it privately. However, he chose not to give up, "I just kept taking the online tests and, and here we are," he candidly replied. 

 

Elaborating on what he would do with his winnings, the Immaculata University professor confessed that he was partly going to use the sum for charity. On the game show's website, various players who fell to the four-game curse had diverse reasons for their failure. “My fifth game was the first time I had to play three games back to back, and I was expecting to go in with an advantage ... being comfortable with the buzzer and having momentum from just having won two games. Instead, my ability to calculate and strategize was gone, and my edge with the buzzer had evaporated," former contestant Anneke Garcia revealed.

 

Dave Leffler, another contestant, also expressed that by the fifth game, his capacity to indulge in intellectual hints diminished due to constant pressure and fatigue.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused as Ryan Seacrest accepts answer that many believe was wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused as Ryan Seacrest accepts answer that many believe was wrong
The fans were not happy that Seacrest accepted an answer even as the player threw in extra words.
44 minutes ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walks in with Albert Einstein's rare handwritten note but failed to strike a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest walks in with Albert Einstein's rare handwritten note but failed to strike a deal
Despite confirming its authenticity, Harrison had a tough time closing the deal due to the estimate.
1 hour ago
'Jeopardy' contestant hailed for breaking the 4-game curse in one of the most iconic TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant hailed for breaking the 4-game curse in one of the most iconic TV moments
The curse associated with player fatigue is something that champions have rarely been able to defy.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get Mark Cuban to drink on the job before landing a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants get Mark Cuban to drink on the job before landing a life-changing deal
The sharks had an incredible time during the pitch, especially Mark Cuban who later offered a deal.
23 hours ago
Visually impaired contestant on 'Jeopardy' reveals how he was treated on the show: 'This was the...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Visually impaired contestant on 'Jeopardy' reveals how he was treated on the show: 'This was the...'
He was diagnosed with a rare condition and has remained positive about being part of a community.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that is a lot of money' after hearing the value of his JFK jacket
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that is a lot of money' after hearing the value of his JFK jacket
The guest had a connection to a woman whom JFK was once dating.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car
There was a lot of anxiety in the air at one point, but things worked out.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
The host of the show expected a fantastic voice but was left utterly disappointed.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' faces backlash from loyal fans after the show used a Gen-Z slang in clues: 'This is not...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' faces backlash from loyal fans after the show used a Gen-Z slang in clues: 'This is not...'
Viewers argued that the game show was turning into a teenage "K-Pop community." 
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
The entrepreneur impressed the sharks with her immaculate pitch and outstanding numbers.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
Fans were frustrated at the hopeless results in consecutive episodes of the show.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
Greiner's hate for bugs and the numbers of The Bug Bite Thing compelled her to make an offer.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
Some fans were not too let down as the player didn't figure out the puzzle anyway.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it
Corey Harrison was scared to death of how his father would react if he found out what went down.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
Fans were not happy with the result as there had not been a Bonus Round winner in ages.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her
Contestants' reactions are often charming for viewers who are already impressed by their performance.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised
The guest was emotional as he spoke about his grandparents, who owned the items before him.
4 days ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant did almost everything right but still lost her chance to win a car
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price is Right’ contestant did almost everything right but still lost her chance to win a car
Groans of disappointment echoed throughout the studio as the game came to its end.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $30,000 for a rock legend’s outfit — he walked away with $350
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $30,000 for a rock legend’s outfit — he walked away with $350
The guest high hopes of earning a five-figure sum but his lack of proof cost him dearly.
4 days ago
Entrepreneur makes a huge mess on 'Shark Tank' set and still managed to get a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur makes a huge mess on 'Shark Tank' set and still managed to get a life-changing deal
The cleaners must have had the best time after this entrepreneur left the stage.
5 days ago