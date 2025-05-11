ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Daymond John tears up after his wife and daughter showed up during a pitch

The shark did his best not to shed a few tears as he shared a beautiful moment with his wife and kid.
“Shark Tank” may be a way for entrepreneurs to find funding from top investors, but it works as a TV show for the innovative products and creative pitches by founders. But three partners, Valerie Strattan Guerra, Amanda, and Danny Seibert, went a step further and brought Daymond John’s wife and daughter into the studio halfway through a pitch. The trio seeking $125,000 for 10% of their business, bagged a six-figure deal from him.

via GIPHY

 

Their company, called Mama Sing My Song, produced stuffed animals that played a custom-made song that a child can listen to and feel good. To test their product, the entrepreneurs brought John’s wife, Heather, and daughter Minka. Turns out that Heather had worked with them to create a song for Minka, recorded in a stuffed bunny rabbit. She sat there holding her rabbit and listening to her song as her father did his best to hold back his tears. After the song ended, John muttered, “Don’t cry,” under his breath before giving his family a warm hug. The song didn’t have generic words either. It spoke about Minka’s life, her likes, and the time she spent with her dad whenever she was home. John caught on to that instantly and acknowledged it. “There are a lot of little things in there. I heard all that,” he said.

Screenshot showing Daymond John hugging his family. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Daymond John hugging his family. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

At this point, many people believed that he’d be the one to offer them a deal, and that is exactly what happened. However, he was not the only one, as the sharks loved the product, and the $1.4 million sales figures made the business look even more lucrative. Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary, however, did not believe that the business could be scaled to their liking, so they both backed out. The remaining three sharks, John, Lori Greiner, and Daniel Lubetzky, came together for an offer. The three sharks would offer them $125,000 for a third of the business. This was a lot higher than the 10% stake they wanted to give up, but the upside was that the entrepreneurs would be getting three sharks. That would spread word about the business like wildfire. They still countered, asking if the sharks would be willing to go down to 25%.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs on
Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

This was too less for three sharks, but Lubtezky said that they could raise the money to $150,000, and his potential partners agreed. “That gives you a slightly better valuation,” he said. The entrepreneurs thought about it for a moment and agreed to the deal. Fans of the show loved the moment with John and his family and poured their love in comments on YouTube.

 

“Lot of respect gained for Daymond. Seeing his face light up for his family shows his character,” one user commented. “I was absolutely touched by Daymond's reaction when his family came and when they were leaving,” added another, before one more said, “I’m a softie so naturally I find this so adorable.”

