ZX Squared's CK Zheng: AI's Debt Financing Risk Could Be Bitcoin's Big 2027 Opportunity ZX Squared Capital's CK Zheng believes AI's debt financing risk could matter a great deal for bitcoin heading into the coming year. By Market Realist Team Nov. 21 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET Source: ZX Squared Capital

For most of 2026, crypto seems to have taken a backseat for many investors while anything-AI related has garnered mainstream attention (with over $1 trillion set to be spent on data centers this year alone). Consequently, every earnings call now has found, or is looking for, a way to mention the technology one way or another. The AI sector has taken all the liquidity from crypto as Bitcoin substantially underperformed NASDAQ by more than 30% during this year.

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Regardless, the past month has seen the credit market alter this narrative substantially by exposing the burgeoning financial bubble underneath it. This is exactly the train of thought that ZX Squared Capital's CK Zheng believes could matter a great deal for bitcoin heading into the coming year.

Zheng, who spent 23 years at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse (a sizable chunk of it as global head of valuation risk), believes that AI isn’t overhyped as a technology but the capital flowing into it warrants caution, adding: "AI financing could become one of the most significant sources of systemic financial risk in the coming years."

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The canary is a neocloud

For Zheng, the clearest early warning sign has been CoreWeave, an AI cloud provider that has taken on over $51 billion of debt and obligations to fund its build-out. At the same time, its five-year credit default swap spread (essentially the price of insuring its debt against default) recently topped 1,239 basis points, albeit briefly. For reference's sake, S&P Global's Gavan Nolan considers anything above 1,000 a general sign of credit distress.

Zheng's math here says that spread at that level (under certain recovery-rate assumptions) implies a cumulative five-year default probability approaching 60%. That's a remarkable number for a company with a backlog north of $100 billion and customers like Microsoft and Meta.

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Moreover, it bears mentioning that CoreWeave is not alone in employing such questionable financials. Oracle, for instance, has seen its five-year CDS spread widen to 315 basis points (up 311% in a year). Together with Alphabet, Amazon and Meta, it has issued over $228 billion in bonds in a span of 10 months, and the four now account for roughly 10% of the global investment-grade market. Put simply, a growing share of the AI boom is running on borrowed money, and lenders are starting to ask for a lot more in return.

No rescue from the Fed

In the decades gone by, cheaper money might have papered over cracks like these, but that possibility is no longer on the menu. To this point, the Fed recently hiked rates for the first time in more than three years, all while conceding that inflation has "remained elevated" for quite some time now. Zheng too expects that stance to hold, and possibly tighten further into 2027, with inflation still running above the Fed's 2% target. That, in his view, is a recipe for heightened volatility across risk assets, with richly valued tech stocks the most exposed.

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The first week of November offered a fairly vivid preview of that as following the recently concluded midterms, the Nasdaq 100 finished the week down 5% and ended more than 14% below its Oct. 6 high, officially putting it in correction territory. Bitcoin, by Zheng's count, gave up only about 1% over that same stretch, something he was quick to point out:

"Given the recent AI asset volatility, Bitcoin actually held much better than most of the AI stocks. I expect more AI volatility in 2027 as the AI debt financing faces more challenges, especially with Nvidia’s recent leadership change. Capital rotation from AI back to cryptos is highly likely as the AI bubble concerns persist." Lastly, he continues to see bitcoin as a hedge against dollar debasement, something that is all the more pertinent right now given that Washington is showing little appetite for tackling the country's structural debt issue.

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The math behind $150,000

Numbers-wise, Zheng's target for BTC over the next 12 months is $150,000, which works out to more than twice of November’s price point of $73,000. That may sound aggressive at first glance, but it starts to look a lot more modest when placed alongside past recoveries where bitcoin gained about 95% in 2019 and 155% in 2023 (the first full years after the 2018 and 2022 bear markets, respectively).