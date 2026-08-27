Emerging Markets Are Buying Wall Street Through Crypto Accounts Over the first 15 days of trading in June, 58% of bStocks trading volume came from emerging markets, and more than 90% of Binance's total equity users are based in these regions. By Market Realist Team Aug. 27 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Over the first 15 days of trading in June, 58% of bStocks trading volume came from emerging markets, and more than 90% of Binance's total equity users are based in these regions. This platform data points to a geography of adoption that diverges sharply from conventional brokerage patterns. A financial product that reaches its first half-billion dollars in assets primarily outside the developed world is measuring an access gap rather than a technology preference.

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The Demand Was Never in Question

Foreign appetite for United States equities has been rising rather than cooling. Net purchases of US stocks by overseas private-sector investors reached $646.7 billion in the twelve months through September 2025, a record by that measure, and the largest foreign flow into any single US asset class over the period. What has failed to keep pace is the number of people functionally able to act on that appetite. Binance Research puts the share of the global population without meaningful access to US equities at close to 89%.

"We're seeing more users explore traditional finance through an experience that is borderless, always available, and integrated with the digital assets they already hold," says Shunyet Jan, Head of Exchange & Trading at Binance.

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An investment experience that is borderless in practice rather than just in principle is one where the currency, the account, and the settlement asset the investor already holds are the exact tools the trade uses. The underlying constraint is increasingly a distribution problem rather than a device problem. The World Bank’s data shows that 1.3 billion adults remain without a bank account, yet 42% of that unbanked population already owns a smartphone.

Pricing the Entry Toll

A traditional route into US equities from outside the country demands navigation of an extended sequence of preconditions. The process typically requires a foreign brokerage application accompanied by identity and tax documentation, a funded international transfer, a currency conversion carrying a bank spread, a minimum deposit requirement, per-trade commissions, market data costs, and a settlement cycle measured in days. The World Bank's own data puts the average cost of a cross-border transfer at around 6%, a heavy entry toll extracted before a single share is purchased.

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When those cumulative frictions are eliminated, the pent-up demand materializes quickly. Users acquired more than $1 billion in US equities in the 30 days following the June 2026 launch of direct stock trading, generating close to $3 billion in associated trading volume. Binance Research estimates that settling trades in stablecoins rather than through banking rails removes roughly 3.6%, or about $40 per transaction, in off-ramp costs for international participants.

“Tokenized stocks are opening the door to a new generation of investors and with bStocks accounting for 58% of equity-linked volume on Binance outside U.S. market hours, it is clear that users increasingly expect access on their own terms,” Jan says. " That demand proved overwhelmingly international. Over the first week of the direct-stock offering, more than 80% of the volume originated from emerging markets, and roughly 73% of stockholders were based in those regions by the 30-day mark.

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What Concentration Buys and What It Costs

Routing a large share of a region's new equity exposure through a small number of alternative venues solves a critical access problem but simultaneously creates a concentration risk. Tokenized securities carry distinct limitations compared with direct equity holdings, including the absence of voting rights. Dividends are reinvested through a rebasing mechanism net of the standard 30% US withholding tax rather than paid out in cash. The products are also unavailable to US persons, which makes jurisdiction, rather than capital, the variable that determines who can participate.

Supervisors have raised credible concerns regarding the speed of this shift. The International Monetary Fund warned in April 2026 that tokenization could accelerate financial crises precisely because the current system's settlement delays and market closures give supervisors the necessary time to intervene. Securities regulators have separately flagged that thin liquidity in tokenized environments can cause price deviation from the underlying asset, alongside the absence of the surveillance and customer-identification controls that operate on registered exchanges. Several of the instruments circulating in this category globally are structured as derivative contracts rather than as claims on a share, a distinction that carries directly into what a holder owns if an issuer fails.

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Those structural and regulatory risks are real and demand careful management. They are currently being weighed by market participants against a status quo in which the alternative for most of this demographic was no equity exposure at all.

Access Was the Variable