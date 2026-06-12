Bryce Hall's $350K Bitcoin Sports Bet at Circa Las Vegas Just Made Nevada History The first legal crypto-funded wager in Nevada isn't just a headline. It's a blueprint for where regulated sports betting is heading. By Market Realist Team June 12 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Circa

Las Vegas has always been the place where financial innovation and entertainment collide. On June 4, that collision produced a first that the gaming industry has been anticipating for years. Social media personality Bryce Hall walked into Circa Resort & Casino's downtown Las Vegas sportsbook — the largest in the world — and placed a wager funded entirely by Bitcoin.

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The bet, worth approximately $350,000 at the time, was the first legal cryptocurrency-funded sports wager in Nevada history. He walked away with a $100,000 win. The moment was historic, but more important than the outcome is what made it possible.

Source: Circa

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The Regulatory Breakthrough Behind the Headline

The wager was processed through BurraPay, which has officially become the first cryptocurrency payments processor authorized to operate within Nevada's regulated gaming market. That's not a minor footnote — it's the central story. Nevada's gaming regulations are among the most rigorous in the world. Getting a crypto payments infrastructure through that approval process is the kind of milestone that takes years of compliance work, legal groundwork, and regulatory trust-building. BurraPay, founded in 2015 by CEO David Greenslade and CTO Luke Millanta, built its platform from the ground up specifically to meet U.S. gaming industry standards.

The technology integrates real-time blockchain monitoring, anti-money laundering controls, and responsible gaming safeguards — precisely the kind of compliance stack that Nevada regulators require. Jeff Benson, Circa Sports Director of Race & Sportsbook Operations, put it plainly: Circa has become "the first legal sports betting operator in Nevada to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for wagering." That's a significant competitive differentiator, and the industry will be watching closely.

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Source: Circa

What Circa Stands to Gain

For Circa CEO Derek Stevens, the partnership tracks with a broader strategic posture the resort has maintained since opening. Stevens built Circa around scale and innovation — from the world's largest sportsbook to the resort's STADIUM SWIM concept. Adding a compliant crypto payment infrastructure is consistent with that playbook. "Circa has always been bullish on sports betting and cryptocurrency, making this collaboration with BurraPay a natural partnership for us," Stevens said. "We're honored to have been a part of this first-to-market sports bet, which is paving the way for more history-making collaborations between the gaming and crypto industries."

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From a business standpoint, this move positions Circa to tap into a growing segment of potential bettors who already hold digital assets and have been unable to use them within regulated environments. Crypto adoption among American consumers has climbed steadily, and offering a compliant on-ramp for those assets into the sportsbook could meaningfully expand Circa's addressable customer base.

Source: Bryce Hall / X

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The Social Media Multiplier

Hall's presence added a layer of marketing value that money can't easily buy. With millions of followers across social media platforms, Hall posting his winning ticket on X from inside Circa Sports generated the kind of organic, credible reach that a traditional advertising spend would struggle to replicate. His girlfriend, influencer Mikaela Lafuente, who counts more than 1.2 million Instagram followers, was also on hand, amplifying the moment across additional audiences. For Circa, the combination of a historic regulatory milestone and high-visibility social media documentation is an efficient activation — earned media and brand-building rolled into a single event.

Source: Circa

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The Broader Industry Implications

This launch matters well beyond the walls of one downtown Las Vegas sportsbook. BurraPay and Circa have demonstrated that compliant cryptocurrency integration into a licensed Nevada gaming environment is achievable. That's a blueprint other operators across the state — and eventually the country — will study carefully. Regulatory frameworks for crypto in gaming have lagged behind consumer adoption for years. Nevada's approval of BurraPay signals a meaningful shift. If other state gaming commissions follow that lead, the landscape for sports betting payment infrastructure could look substantially different within the next few years.