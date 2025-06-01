ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle

He could have taken his new car to his Costco adventures but that is not going to happen.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot of the contestant trying to solve the Bonus Round puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot of the contestant trying to solve the Bonus Round puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune." (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Sometimes, it’s the little things in life that give one the most joy. Seeing your kids be happy and getting to eat free food are two such things. One contestant named Chris Lou on “Wheel of Fortune” admitted to merging the two at Costco on a recent episode of the show before losing out on a brand-new car in the Bonus Round. He wasn’t too disappointed as he had already won more than $25,000 until that point.

via GIPHY

 

“We like to go to Costco to get the samples. And if my kids are still hungry after the samples, we go to the food court to get a hot dog for $1.50,” he said as per a TV Insider report. Lou even stated that he considered going to Costco in his minivan an adventure. Well, the “minivan crew” was there to support him. That included his wife, Jen, and his two kids, Conan and Pepper.

Screenshot showing the
Screenshot showing the "minivan crew" on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The “minivan crew” would have loved for Lou to win big on the Bonus Round, and he spun the wheel shortly after introducing his family. The contestant had chosen the ‘What Are You Doing’ category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E as per the rules of the show. He then had the chance to pick three consonants and one vowel. He chose the letters F, D, C, and A.

Unfortunately, the letters he chose only opened up one spot in the puzzle, which now read, “_ _R_ _N_  FR_ _  _ _ _E.” His 10 seconds started counting down, but the contestant could not understand what the phrase was with so little of it revealed. He ultimately gave up, and the correct answer was revealed to be ‘Working From Home.’ Host Ryan Seacrest then opened the envelope and showed that Lou could have won a car. Seacrest thanked the contestant for playing and gave him and his family the spotlight. It's similar to his mentality as the host of "American Idol," where he insists that he isn't the star, as per a Meaww report.

 

This was the first time a contestant had lost the Bonus Round after two straight wins. The first of those two wins broke a humongous losing streak of 19 Bonus Rounds that had left fans of the show frustrated. When the streak was finally broken, everyone breathed a sigh of relief. The contestant in that episode was a woman named Rachel Granier, and for fans of the show, she was like the savior.

The contestant had chosen the phrase category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. The contestant then had to choose three consonants and one vowel. Rachel picked the letters C, M, P, and O. After these letters were revealed, the puzzle read, “_ O _ R _ O _ R N E _ _ _ _ _ T S.” After thinking of a while, she said, “Your journey awaits,” and that was the correct answer.

 

“YES!!! FINALLY!!! After all the losing streaks, we finally have a winner for so long! Excellent job for Rachel!” one user commented on YouTube. “FINALLY!!! WE FINALLY SEE THE LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL!!! ALL HAIL YOU, RACHEL!!! I LOVE YOU!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!” mentioned another viewer.

Ryan Seacrest has witnessed contestant's leaving disappointed on "American Idol" as well. But more importantly his wife's reaction came in the spotlight following his exit.

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
COSTCO
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
He could have taken his new car to his Costco adventures but that is not going to happen.
1 hour ago
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
Cuban said no at first as the entrepreneurs revealed that guest shark Peter Jones was their favorite.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
The publication was started by a women's rights activist who helped to pass a major legislation.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
The man was trailing from the beginning but his game picked up pace later on.
4 hours ago
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
The actor had a cameo in the popular sitcom and was the star of the blockbuster, "Shaft."
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
The veteran TV personality has been on the show for over 40 years and has met countless celebrities.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
The guest who made an under $3,000 investment was blown away by the massive appraisal.
1 day ago
Former 'Jeopardy' players spill secrets about the warning given backstage: 'We needed to...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Former 'Jeopardy' players spill secrets about the warning given backstage: 'We needed to...'
The former contestants shared how things went and their personal interaction from the green room.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after he performed a 'test' on Great Value bread: 'It's not real...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after he performed a 'test' on Great Value bread: 'It's not real...'
The creator’s concern was that the bread retained its original shape despite being crushed.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for two books signed by British royalty
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for two books signed by British royalty
The books were written and signed by one of the most controversial kings in British history.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'
While the founder of "Pinblock" got a deal, the terms weren't ideal for him.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after hearing the value of her grandma's necklace
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after hearing the value of her grandma's necklace
As per the expert, the necklace was made in around 1905 and was from the Edwardian era.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal
The guest who paid $580 for the item was blown away by the 30x appraisal.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of his artwork
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of his artwork
The guest believed that the portrait was worth somewhere around $500 and was shocked later on.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
Fans were not happy about showcasing a loss on YouTube and social media.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
The entrepreneurs even got a couple of sharks to lie down, and they loved the experience.
3 days ago
Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal
Herjavec loved the product and understood its potential even when most of his colleagues didn't.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
Phil Collen and his band need no introduction as they are considered legends in their genre.
3 days ago
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
The original version has been ruling TV screens and hearts for decades now.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
The guest said that his daughter had purchased them at an estate auction for around $300.
4 days ago