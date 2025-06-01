'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle

He could have taken his new car to his Costco adventures but that is not going to happen.

Sometimes, it’s the little things in life that give one the most joy. Seeing your kids be happy and getting to eat free food are two such things. One contestant named Chris Lou on “Wheel of Fortune” admitted to merging the two at Costco on a recent episode of the show before losing out on a brand-new car in the Bonus Round. He wasn’t too disappointed as he had already won more than $25,000 until that point.

“We like to go to Costco to get the samples. And if my kids are still hungry after the samples, we go to the food court to get a hot dog for $1.50,” he said as per a TV Insider report. Lou even stated that he considered going to Costco in his minivan an adventure. Well, the “minivan crew” was there to support him. That included his wife, Jen, and his two kids, Conan and Pepper.

Screenshot showing the "minivan crew" on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The “minivan crew” would have loved for Lou to win big on the Bonus Round, and he spun the wheel shortly after introducing his family. The contestant had chosen the ‘What Are You Doing’ category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E as per the rules of the show. He then had the chance to pick three consonants and one vowel. He chose the letters F, D, C, and A.

Unfortunately, the letters he chose only opened up one spot in the puzzle, which now read, “_ _R_ _N_ FR_ _ _ _ _E.” His 10 seconds started counting down, but the contestant could not understand what the phrase was with so little of it revealed. He ultimately gave up, and the correct answer was revealed to be ‘Working From Home.’ Host Ryan Seacrest then opened the envelope and showed that Lou could have won a car. Seacrest thanked the contestant for playing and gave him and his family the spotlight. It's similar to his mentality as the host of "American Idol," where he insists that he isn't the star, as per a Meaww report.

This was the first time a contestant had lost the Bonus Round after two straight wins. The first of those two wins broke a humongous losing streak of 19 Bonus Rounds that had left fans of the show frustrated. When the streak was finally broken, everyone breathed a sigh of relief. The contestant in that episode was a woman named Rachel Granier, and for fans of the show, she was like the savior.

The contestant had chosen the phrase category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. The contestant then had to choose three consonants and one vowel. Rachel picked the letters C, M, P, and O. After these letters were revealed, the puzzle read, “_ O _ R _ O _ R N E _ _ _ _ _ T S.” After thinking of a while, she said, “Your journey awaits,” and that was the correct answer.

“YES!!! FINALLY!!! After all the losing streaks, we finally have a winner for so long! Excellent job for Rachel!” one user commented on YouTube. “FINALLY!!! WE FINALLY SEE THE LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL!!! ALL HAIL YOU, RACHEL!!! I LOVE YOU!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!” mentioned another viewer.

Ryan Seacrest has witnessed contestant's leaving disappointed on "American Idol" as well. But more importantly his wife's reaction came in the spotlight following his exit.