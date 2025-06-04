ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him

The wrestler was delighted to get his trunks back after years and promised to buy Harrison a meal.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Rick Harrison and his Pawn Stars team (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Rick Harrison and his Pawn Stars team (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

From action figures to boots worn by WWE superstars, wrestling memorabilia has a thriving market on “Pawn Stars,” where professional wrestlers themselves arrive to verify items. Rick Harrison's castmate on the show, Chumlee, has an eye for items related to wrestling icons, and once he helped close a pretty good deal for trunks worn by WWE star Titus O'Neil. The couple who brought them to Harrison and Chumlee wanted $1,800 for it, and after negotiations, the pawn shop duo got it for $1,000. While Harrison said he'll go look at things he understands, Chumlee carefully stored the trunks in a black bag.

 

Later on the show, Chumlee told Harrison that he had invited a surprise guest, and it turned out to be none other than Titus O'Neil himself. The wrestler confirmed that the trunks belonged to him and was delighted to finally get his hands on them. Harrison said that he'd be happy to hand them to O'Neil if he could just pay $1,000 or buy him dinner. The WWE star promised a whole meal to the "Pawn Stars" cast for finding him his treasured trunks.

While Chumlee's eye for wrestling memorabilia helped close a good deal for the pawn shop team, it has also saved them from a bad one. That happened on an episode of the show in which a guest was looking to sell a vintage WWE action figure for $7,500. The figure was of former wrestler Kamala, portrayed by James Harris. Chumlee called it one of the holy grails of wrestling, but then noticed something off with the packaging, as per a Collider report.

via GIPHY

 

“I mean, the condition of the box is, I don’t want to say beat up, but it’s got like some issues with the glue, kind of like it started to separate,” he said. Chumlee admitted that the figure looked authentic and could sell for a lot of money, but he wasn’t sure about it entirely. So, he decided to call in an expert, who saved him from splurging on an inauthentic item.

Kamala always used to come out with body paint on and had a moon drawn on his belly. However, the mass-produced action figures of him had a star. So this one was a prototype that was in the works but not approved by all parties.

Screenshot showing the action figure. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the action figure. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The expert revealed that the wrestler hadn’t signed off on this, so the company went ahead and produced action figures with a star instead of the moon without his approval. That made this a rare piece and could be worth a lot of money. The only problem was that this wasn’t the authentic piece. The expert took note of the inconsistencies with the glue, as Chumlee had noticed earlier, and also saw that the box had traces of a price sticker that was removed.

The expert then brought out a small flashlight to check the paint on the figure. It should have had a smooth texture throughout if it were authentic. However, it turned out that the texture was crude in certain parts of the action figure.

Screenshot showing the expert inspecting the item. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert inspecting the item. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“So, you’re saying that someone might have painted over this?” Chumlee asked. The guest looked dejected at this point as the expert revealed that what he had was a fake. “It is that holy grail piece, but unfortunately, man, I’m sorry, but you got a fake,” he said. The inconsistencies with the glue, the sticker residue, and the crude texture gave it away. The guest had no idea about it as he had purchased it in an estate sale.

 

Chumlee was never going to make a deal to buy a fake item, but he hoped the customer would not pay too much for it when he got it. Ultimately, his eye for detail saved the store from incurring a potential loss worth thousands of dollars.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
The wrestler was delighted to get his trunks back after years and promised to buy Harrison a meal.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
The contestant was silent as the clock was ticking, and the answer accurately described the situation.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
Since the entrepreneur shared that she made $260,000 in hours, the sharks were convinced she didn't need them.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
The item was a painting from the set of the original "Blade Runner" film, that's popular even today.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
They were asking for a massive $20 million valuation, which put a lot of the sharks off at first.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
The guest had no idea what the bottle was worth or even what was paid for it when it was bought.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
It was a talking Ewok telephone toy that a guest had wanted $175 for
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant calls the judges 'serial killers' to their face and still gets $300,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant calls the judges 'serial killers' to their face and still gets $300,000 deal
The entrepreneur's wit was one of the things that impressed sharks and got him a deal.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' winner reveals how she's going to spend $35,000 and viewers never saw that coming
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' winner reveals how she's going to spend $35,000 and viewers never saw that coming
Fans of the show took to X to express their surprise as the contestant did something no one expected.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey reveals the prize he liked the least on the show and we can see why
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey reveals the prize he liked the least on the show and we can see why
The host usually speaks highly of the show but not everything about it is perfect.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a massive $34,000 for an iconic 'Star Wars' movie poster
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a massive $34,000 for an iconic 'Star Wars' movie poster
It was surprising to see Harrison pay that much money for a poster, but it was a special one.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal
The guest was not expecting such a high valuation and couldn't help but laugh about it.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia
Clearly, Chumlee was a pro-wrestling fan in his younger days and still had a lot of that energy.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
COSTCO
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
He could have taken his new car to his Costco adventures but that is not going to happen.
3 days ago
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
Cuban said no at first as the entrepreneurs revealed that guest shark Peter Jones was their favorite.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
The publication was started by a women's rights activist who helped to pass a major legislation.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
The man was trailing from the beginning but his game picked up pace later on.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
The actor had a cameo in the popular sitcom and was the star of the blockbuster, "Shaft."
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
The veteran TV personality has been on the show for over 40 years and has met countless celebrities.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
The guest who made an under $3,000 investment was blown away by the massive appraisal.
4 days ago