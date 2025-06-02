ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia

Clearly, Chumlee was a pro-wrestling fan in his younger days and still had a lot of that energy.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Corey Harrison and Chum Lee on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Corey Harrison and Chum Lee on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Professional wrestling memorabilia is a big thing on “Pawn Stars” and it turns out some of the owners in the pawn shop are also fans of WWE superstars. A guest had come into the store looking to get a good deal on his Sports Illustrated magazine featuring Hulk Hogan. The magazine was autographed by Hogan and Ric Flair, the two biggest names in the industry back in the 1900s. This excited Chumlee to the point that he tore off his clothes in Hulk Hogan's signature style.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WrestleMedia NOW (@wrestlemedia_now)

 

As soon as the guest said that, the magazine was signed by Hogan, Lee ripped off his jacket screamed out the popular catchphrase, “Oh yeah, brother!” He even said, “Woo!” when he learned that Flair’s autograph was on there as well. At this point, Corey Harrison was tired of these shenanigans and apologized to the guest on his behalf. To be fair, the guest did seem a little perplexed by those antics. He wanted $140 for the magazine, given the rarity of Hogan and Flair’s autographs on one. However, Harrison has learned well from his father and refused to pay that kind of money. Instead, he offered $75. This was too little for the seller. After a bit of negotiation, a price of $100 was agreed upon by both parties. Funnily enough, it was Lee who helped seal the deal in the end with his words.

Screenshot showing the magazine on
Screenshot showing the magazine on "Pawn Stars." (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“Listen, from one Hulk fan to another Hulk fan, that’s a mega deal. I think you guys are both gonna be happy here,” he said. That was all the convincing the guest needed to take the deal. Despite being sort of ridiculed for ripping off his jacket, Lee helped get this deal over the line. Harrison was happy about it and, upon his co-worker’s request, said, “Oh yeah, brother!” before giving him a fistbump.

 

The cast of “Pawn Stars” are fans of the Hulkster, but it turns out that the love goes both ways. Rick Harrison once met Hogan to get an autograph for his son. At the time, the legendary professional wrestler said that he watched multiple episodes of the show every morning and that he was a big fan. It was an incredible moment as the two clicked a picture together.

Corey used to be a fan of Hulk Hogan when he was a kid and wanted an autograph from him. His father, however, wasn’t able to get one at the time. So, he had a picture of the wrestler and faked an autograph to give it to his son. “It made me a super dad for a minute, but I want to make it up to him,” he said. Harrison had a doll of the Hulkster, which apparently belonged to his son ever since he was a kid.

 

“Rick tried to give it to Corey but Corey still called in an expert to authenticate the signature,” one user commented under the video on Facebook. “I'm giving $12.50 for that doll because I'm taking all the risk and it's probably going to sit for a year until I can find the right collector,” quipped another.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey reveals the prize he liked the least on the show and we can see why
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey reveals the prize he liked the least on the show and we can see why
The host usually speaks highly of the show but not everything about it is perfect.
8 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a massive $34,000 for an iconic 'Star Wars' movie poster
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a massive $34,000 for an iconic 'Star Wars' movie poster
It was surprising to see Harrison pay that much money for a poster, but it was a special one.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal
The guest was not expecting such a high valuation and couldn't help but laugh about it.
11 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia
Clearly, Chumlee was a pro-wrestling fan in his younger days and still had a lot of that energy.
12 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
COSTCO
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
He could have taken his new car to his Costco adventures but that is not going to happen.
1 day ago
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
Cuban said no at first as the entrepreneurs revealed that guest shark Peter Jones was their favorite.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
The publication was started by a women's rights activist who helped to pass a major legislation.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
The man was trailing from the beginning but his game picked up pace later on.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
The actor had a cameo in the popular sitcom and was the star of the blockbuster, "Shaft."
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
The veteran TV personality has been on the show for over 40 years and has met countless celebrities.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
The guest who made an under $3,000 investment was blown away by the massive appraisal.
2 days ago
Former 'Jeopardy' players spill secrets about the warning given backstage: 'We needed to...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Former 'Jeopardy' players spill secrets about the warning given backstage: 'We needed to...'
The former contestants shared how things went and their personal interaction from the green room.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after he performed a 'test' on Great Value bread: 'It's not real...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after he performed a 'test' on Great Value bread: 'It's not real...'
The creator’s concern was that the bread retained its original shape despite being crushed.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for two books signed by British royalty
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for two books signed by British royalty
The books were written and signed by one of the most controversial kings in British history.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'
While the founder of "Pinblock" got a deal, the terms weren't ideal for him.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after hearing the value of her grandma's necklace
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after hearing the value of her grandma's necklace
As per the expert, the necklace was made in around 1905 and was from the Edwardian era.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal
The guest who paid $580 for the item was blown away by the 30x appraisal.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of his artwork
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of his artwork
The guest believed that the portrait was worth somewhere around $500 and was shocked later on.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
Fans were not happy about showcasing a loss on YouTube and social media.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
The entrepreneurs even got a couple of sharks to lie down, and they loved the experience.
4 days ago