'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia

Clearly, Chumlee was a pro-wrestling fan in his younger days and still had a lot of that energy.

Professional wrestling memorabilia is a big thing on “Pawn Stars” and it turns out some of the owners in the pawn shop are also fans of WWE superstars. A guest had come into the store looking to get a good deal on his Sports Illustrated magazine featuring Hulk Hogan. The magazine was autographed by Hogan and Ric Flair, the two biggest names in the industry back in the 1900s. This excited Chumlee to the point that he tore off his clothes in Hulk Hogan's signature style.

As soon as the guest said that, the magazine was signed by Hogan, Lee ripped off his jacket screamed out the popular catchphrase, “Oh yeah, brother!” He even said, “Woo!” when he learned that Flair’s autograph was on there as well. At this point, Corey Harrison was tired of these shenanigans and apologized to the guest on his behalf. To be fair, the guest did seem a little perplexed by those antics. He wanted $140 for the magazine, given the rarity of Hogan and Flair’s autographs on one. However, Harrison has learned well from his father and refused to pay that kind of money. Instead, he offered $75. This was too little for the seller. After a bit of negotiation, a price of $100 was agreed upon by both parties. Funnily enough, it was Lee who helped seal the deal in the end with his words.

“Listen, from one Hulk fan to another Hulk fan, that’s a mega deal. I think you guys are both gonna be happy here,” he said. That was all the convincing the guest needed to take the deal. Despite being sort of ridiculed for ripping off his jacket, Lee helped get this deal over the line. Harrison was happy about it and, upon his co-worker’s request, said, “Oh yeah, brother!” before giving him a fistbump.

The cast of “Pawn Stars” are fans of the Hulkster, but it turns out that the love goes both ways. Rick Harrison once met Hogan to get an autograph for his son. At the time, the legendary professional wrestler said that he watched multiple episodes of the show every morning and that he was a big fan. It was an incredible moment as the two clicked a picture together.

Corey used to be a fan of Hulk Hogan when he was a kid and wanted an autograph from him. His father, however, wasn’t able to get one at the time. So, he had a picture of the wrestler and faked an autograph to give it to his son. “It made me a super dad for a minute, but I want to make it up to him,” he said. Harrison had a doll of the Hulkster, which apparently belonged to his son ever since he was a kid.

“Rick tried to give it to Corey but Corey still called in an expert to authenticate the signature,” one user commented under the video on Facebook. “I'm giving $12.50 for that doll because I'm taking all the risk and it's probably going to sit for a year until I can find the right collector,” quipped another.