What a Gift Card Actually Costs You to Hold: Yield, Liquidity and Counterparty Risk Consider what a gift card is, structurally. You hand a retailer money today in exchange for a promise of merchandise later. By Market Realist Team Sept. 1 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Consider what a gift card is, structurally. You hand a retailer money today in exchange for a promise of merchandise later. The promise carries no interest. It is redeemable at exactly one company. And it cannot be converted back into cash through any official channel.

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Described that way it sounds like a poor financial instrument, because it is one. Nobody buys gift cards as an investment, so the framing feels odd, but it becomes relevant the moment you are holding one you do not plan to use soon.

Three Costs, None of Them Obvious

The first is the absence of yield. Money in a savings account earns something. Money in a gift card earns nothing while it waits, and the retailer holds it interest-free for as long as you delay. Retailers understand this perfectly well; the float is part of why gift card programs exist.

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The second is purchasing power. The card is a fixed nominal amount. If you hold a hundred dollars of store credit for two years, it is still a hundred dollars, but it buys whatever a hundred dollars buys then rather than what it bought when you received it. Cash has the same problem, but cash can be moved into something that addresses it. Store credit cannot.

The third is concentration. Every other asset most people hold is either diversified or convertible. A gift card is neither. Its entire value depends on one company continuing to operate, honour the credit, and stock things you want. That is a single point of failure attached to an amount you did not choose to concentrate.

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The Bankruptcy Question

The concentration risk is not theoretical. When a retailer enters bankruptcy, outstanding gift cards become claims against the estate, and holders sit well behind secured creditors in the queue. In practice, some chains keep honouring cards through a restructuring, some stop immediately, and some accept them for a limited window before cutting them off.

The pattern worth noticing is that the announcement usually comes with very little notice. By the time it is public, the useful window is short. Anyone holding meaningful credit at a struggling retailer is carrying a risk they almost certainly did not price. This is not an argument for panic. It is an argument against indefinite holding, which is the default behaviour for most people.

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What To Do With Credit You Are Not Using

The options are limited and worth stating plainly. Spend it on something you were already going to buy. This is the cleanest outcome and the one people skip, because a gift card feels like it should fund something special. Applying it to an ordinary purchase you had budgeted for converts the credit into cash you did not spend, which is the same thing as converting it into cash. Give it to somebody the brand actually suits. A card that fits its recipient gets used. A regifted obligation ends up in another drawer.

Convert it. A secondary market exists precisely because so much store credit is stranded in the wrong hands. You can sell gift cards for cash through exchanges that verify the balance before listing and hold payment until the transfer is confirmed. You take a discount to face value, typically in the range where the buyer also gets a discount and the platform keeps a spread. That haircut is the price of liquidity, and against credit that would otherwise sit indefinitely, it converts a zero-yield single-counterparty holding into money you can deploy anywhere.

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The obvious caution applies to sourcing on both sides. A card bought informally from a stranger is a gamble, because the previous holder retains the code and can spend the balance whenever they like. Verification and escrow are what make the trade sound rather than the discount.

Buying From the Same Market

The reverse trade is worth knowing for anyone with predictable spending. If you regularly shop at a particular retailer, you can buy credit for that store below face value from people offloading cards they cannot use, then pay with it normally. Store promotions and sale prices still apply on top, because the retailer sees an ordinary transaction. The economics are straightforward: you are capturing part of the value that would otherwise have expired unspent. The constraint is timing, since supply depends on somebody holding credit at that specific store, which makes it suitable for planned purchases rather than urgent ones.

The Takeaway