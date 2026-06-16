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Why Was ‘Fable 5’ Banned? Here's the Real Story

Users are asking why Fable 5 was banned. Here’s the story behind the controversy and what we know so far about the future of Claude.

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June 16 2026, Published 9:55 a.m. ET

Why Was ‘Fable 5’ Banned?
Source: Unsplash+

Just a few days after Anthropic released its highly anticipated Claude Fable 5 model, the AI company had to restrict access to all users after US authorities raised concerns over the model and issued an export control directive.

The sudden removal of the AI model has led many users to wonder why exactly Fable 5 was banned and when it might return.

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What is Fable 5?

claude ai
Source: Unsplash+

Fable 5 is Anthropic's latest AI model, which the company had long been hyping up as its strongest model yet. In fact, the company had stated that the model was "too powerful to release."

They went on to add: "Fable's capabilities exceed those of any model we've ever made generally available."

Alongside Fabel 5, Anthropic announced Project Glasswing, a major cybersecurity initiative that created a coalition of twelve major technology and finance companies to utilize Fable 5 and patch exploits the model has found in global digital infrastructure before they can be exploited.

Launch partners included Amazon Web Services, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palo Alto Networks.

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Why Was Fable 5 Banned?

On June 12, 2026, the United States government issued an export-control directive citing national security concerns.

The directive ordered Anthropic to limit use of the tool to citizens of the United States. The ban restricts access for "foreign national[s], whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees."

Responding to the order, Anthropic restricted access to Fable 5 for all users, since the company has no way of verifying a user's nationality. In a statement, the company wrote: "Our understanding is that the government believes it has become aware of a method of bypassing, or 'jailbreaking,' Fable 5. We reviewed a demonstration of this specific technique being used to identify a small number of previously known, minor vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities all appear relatively simple, and we have found that other publicly available models are able to discover them as well without requiring a bypass."

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When Will Fable 5 Return?

In a statement, Anthropic explained: "We are complying with the government’s legal directive and are removing access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all users. However, we disagree that the finding of a narrow potential jailbreak should be cause for recalling a commercial model deployed to hundreds of millions of people. If this standard was applied across the industry, we believe it would essentially halt all new model deployments for all frontier model providers."

The company added that they are working to restore access as soon as possible.

Access could be restored when they provide evidence to the United States government that the exploit is fixed, or when they are able to implement a system for users to prove their nationality.

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