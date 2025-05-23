ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation

The guest had no idea about the lamps or their history and was fascinated by the story.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest and expert on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the guest and expert on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Thrift stores have opened up new opportunities for people to buy vintage or limited edition items for a lower price, so that they can be sold for a profit later. One guest on “Antiques Roadshow” found two mushroom-shaped lamps at such a store for $9 each, and was left with his eyes wide open as the expert revealed that they were worth thousands of dollars.

via GIPHY

 

The lamps were designed by Finnish artist Lisa Johansson-Pape in the 1950s, as per expert Arlie Sulka. She revealed that Johansson-Pape started designing lamps during World War II, and then in the 1950s, she collaborated with a company from her home country called Iittala. The company was founded in the late 1800s and is still in existence even today. When the time came for the lamps to be appraised, Sulka valued them at $2000 to $3000.

“As best as I can figure, she probably designed these in about 1954. And then I think they were produced as late as 1969. I’d say a circa date of 1960. They came in two sizes, and yours is the larger size,” she explained. Sulka also praised the lamps because they were in great shape and said that they were made of opaque glass. She also said that the artist liked to make stylized, streamlined designs resembling fruits and vegetables, hence the mushroom-like shape.

 

According to the expert, this kind of design was considered modern in the ‘80s, and a lot of other companies tried replicating it as a result. So, one may say that Johansson-Pape sort of revolutionized the art of lamp designing in that period of time. The guest had no idea about the history and seemed intrigued by the story he was being told on the show that day.

 

Lamps are usually not what comes to mind when one thinks of items that can be valuable. Yet the valuation of a couple of lamps in a different episode of the show left a guest teary-eyed. They were gifted to the guest by a late friend of his, which is probably the reason why it invoked such a reaction. What made these lamps special was the fact that they were made by Tiffany Studios.

"They are Tiffany Studios lamps, both of these are lamps, or what I would call geometric lamps, but they have a little bit of decoration, they're a combination. You have a geometric background on the larger lamp, and then you have the decoration through here. These are what we call the woodbine pattern. And then on the floor lamp, for that pattern, we have a number of names. It's called swirling leaf, swirling lemon leaf, or lemon leaf," the expert said to the guest.

 

When the time came for them to be appraised, the expert valued them at a whopping $130,000 for the pair. This was a lot of money for a couple of lamps. This brought a big smile to the face of the guest as he fought through all the emotions ass he remembered his late friend.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
The guest had no idea about the lamps or their history and was fascinated by the story.
6 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
Things like this rarely see the light of day, especially in a case that has been kept such a secret.
8 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
Rick Harrison made a desperate attempt to get the historic machine but things didn't go well.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
The artist might not have been as popular as some of his contemporaries, but his work is valuable.
12 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
This wasn't the first time that Harrison was proven wrong by an expert he himself call
1 day ago
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
Few people would have guessed that Kevin O'Leary had such a fun side to him.
1 day ago
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
The four-time Mr. Olympia winner left some of the sharks awestruck with his physique.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
The entrepreneur was a charming woman who the sharks liked almost immediately.
1 day ago
Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected
WALMART
Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected
Ice creams and frozen desserts aren't the same thing, and brands have to advertise them accordingly.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car
The contestant had no expectations at all coming into the show even on Christmas.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest introduced the 'bragging rights' edition for die-hard viewers.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends $10,000 on a badly damaged helicopter — it was totally worth it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends $10,000 on a badly damaged helicopter — it was totally worth it
Harrison didn't think much of the helicopter at first since it was badly mangled.
3 days ago
Lori Greiner was ready to offer a deal to 'Shark Tank' contestants — she just had one question
ECONOMY & WORK
Lori Greiner was ready to offer a deal to 'Shark Tank' contestants — she just had one question
The shark wanted to work with entrepreneurs who would never take no for an answer in business.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest rolls her eyes in disbelief after hearing the value of Civil War-era item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest rolls her eyes in disbelief after hearing the value of Civil War-era item
The object in question was a letter written from the battlefield by legendary poet Walt Whitman.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $125,000 for a 'Wanted' poster — it still wasn't enough
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $125,000 for a 'Wanted' poster — it still wasn't enough
Turns out that the expert had an original wanted poster for Booth, and Rick was interested in it.
3 days ago
Pat Sajak makes a comeback on 'Wheel of Fortune' — while Ryan Seacrest was locked backstage
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak makes a comeback on 'Wheel of Fortune' — while Ryan Seacrest was locked backstage
Vanna White seemed worried when she learned what the former host had done.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' favorite Chum Lee ends up overpaying for a video game and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' favorite Chum Lee ends up overpaying for a video game and it went as expected
Chumlee went out to handle the whole deal by himself and committed another blunder.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a prop from an iconic movie and got a massive 6-figure valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a prop from an iconic movie and got a massive 6-figure valuation
The movie in question is considered legendary and has the iconic Harrison Ford as the lead.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make a mess with protein powder and end up getting a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants make a mess with protein powder and end up getting a life-changing deal
Their product would make life a lot easier for a lot of fitness enthusiasts, and the sharks saw that.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting bought for $100 — then the expert revealed its true value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting bought for $100 — then the expert revealed its true value
The painting's value had increased exponentially over the past century when the guest's parents got it.
5 days ago