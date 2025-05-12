ECONOMY & WORK


'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised

The guest was emotional as he spoke about his grandparents, who owned the items before him.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the guest on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Viewers of “Antiques Roadshow” look forward to the reactions of the guests, clueless about the value of the items they bring, more than the actual appraisal. A lot of the time, people get extremely emotional and are even in disbelief. In many cases, they are overwhelmed by sentiments about the item, which was passed on to them by a loved one. One such guest struggled to find words even before the expert told him how much his item was worth.

via GIPHY

 

The items brought to the show were a silver tureen and a silver ewer from Victorian England. They belonged to the person's grandparents and looked stunning. The intricate design on the items impressed the expert, and he also expressed surprise that they were both owned by the same person. “I think my grandparents would have been happy to see them,” the guest had said with difficulty as he was choking up.

The expert revealed that the tureen dated back to 1841 and was made by Charles, Thomas, and George Fox. The guest also revealed that it had been given as a wedding gift to a presumably well-to-do couple at the time. The ewer was made later, in 1883, by a little-known company called Alderman and Slater.

Screenshots showing the items on
Screenshots showing the items on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

When the time came for the items to be appraised, the expert suggested that he insure the tureen at $20,000 and the ewer at $10,000. The price of the first one surprised the guest, and he said that he was “Pleasantly surprised.” The items looked highly valuable right from the start, and the history of more than 100 years attached to them made them even more special. It’s no surprise that the guest said that he was going to hold on to them.

 

This wasn't the first time someone struggled to speak on “Antiques Roadshow,” but that doesn't always happen due to emotions running high. Sometimes, the value of an item can stun a guest into silence. This was seen in the case of a guest, who brought a Loren Mozley to be appraised and was shocked upon learning its value. The painting might have looked scary, but the guest revealed that she had grown to appreciate it over time.

It belonged to her mother, who loved such works of art. “It was my mother's, and she loved the painting. I was always scared of it. It's just a scary-looking forest. I've grown to love it now that it hangs in my house," the guest revealed. The expert was quite impressed with the painting as well. "It's just a classic example of this Modernist style with the cubism," she said.

 

"A painting like this, with the great provenance and the exhibition history, I would imagine to sell at auction anywhere between $30,000 and $50,000," the expert added. The guest was stunned into silence for a few moments upon hearing this. "No! Really?" she asked. "Oh, my goodness. Everybody says that. G... wow.”

