ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation

It's unusual to see objects literally from out of this world on the show, and incredibly fascinating.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest (L) and the expert on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the guest (L) and the expert on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Items such as a painting or collectibles are expected to turn up on “Antiques Roadshow,” but a guest bringing a rock is unusual. But such a thing was appraised on the show, and it was literally out of this world. The item in question was a piece from a meteorite that struck the planet in 1948. The guest claimed that it had originally fallen on a farm owned by his relatives.

via GIPHY

 

The guest was a geologist and said that it was one of the main reasons why he became a geologist. He said that this was a stony meteor, and even then, it was rare in that category. The expert was fascinated upon seeing it and said that this was a rather large piece of the meteorite. She also believed that the value of the piece was more than what the whole meteor, weighing 2300 lbs, had sold for.

“This small piece, we all feel, conservatively would have an estimate of at least $5,000 to $7,000 at auction,” the expert said. “Without someone who specializes specifically in the sale of meteorites to analyze the exact contents of this, this piece, it could be much, much more than that.” This was encouraging for the guest to hear, since he bumped into the rock on his relative’s farm by chance.

Screenshot showing the meteorite on
Screenshot showing the meteorite on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)

The meteorite had hit the planet in 1948 in Norton County, Kansas. The meteorite itself, as per the guest, was bought for $3,600, which is a lot less than what this smaller fragment was appraised at. The guest’s grandparents had kept this fragment in a small box in their closet. He claimed that when he was younger, he would sneak into their room and glance at this object from outer space.

 

Having meteorites on “Antiques Roadshow” might be rare, but it has happened more than once. In a different episode of the show, a woman brought a meteorite, which was a lot rarer than the one mentioned earlier. She claimed that her husband loved collecting meteorites and that particular one was the largest he’d ever collected. Unlike the previous one, this one was a stony iron meteorite, the rarest kind.

The expert claimed that less than 1% of all meteorites ever found on Earth were stony irons. This one also had crystals forming all around it, making it even more valuable to collectors. When asked where her husband found it, the guest said Glorietta, New Mexico. This made the expert believe that it was a fragment from the Glorietta Mountain Fall, a rather famous instance of a meteor crashing into the Earth.

 

When it was time to place a value on the rock from outer space, the expert took into account how rare this type of meteorite was and the fact that it had marks of crystallization. He said that its value for insurance purposes would be $20,000. That’s a huge figure for a piece of rock.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses in bonus round but makes stellar comeback to win $44,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses in bonus round but makes stellar comeback to win $44,000
“Coming into the end there, you’ve got no money. Then that one tossup and then all of a sudden $44,000,” host Ryan Seacrest reacted to the win.
11 hours ago
Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'
Several Walmart employees also jumped in to explain things in response to the video.
14 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation
It's unusual to see objects literally from out of this world on the show, and incredibly fascinating.
15 hours ago
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
She was very interactive with the studio audience and was calling out to them later.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
It wasn't just any ordinary rock as it was claimed to be a lot older than our planet.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
Harrison was not convinced and called an expert who came up with something he hadn't expected.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
She revealed details about what happens once someone does win a car on the show.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
Cuban loved the business and its numbers but was clearly in two minds about offering a deal.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
Rick Harrison has reason to doubt Chum Lee but sometimes, he does really good work.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
The guest was clearly not expecting such a high valuation for something she treated as a toy.
2 days ago
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
She knew what to do long before the game reached its most definitive moment and won big.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $75,000 after failing to solve a near-impossible puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $75,000 after failing to solve a near-impossible puzzle
He had been a fan of the show for many years and had fulfilled his dream of being on it.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
The guest had no idea about the lamps or their history and was fascinated by the story.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
Things like this rarely see the light of day, especially in a case that has been kept such a secret.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
Rick Harrison made a desperate attempt to get the historic machine but things didn't go well.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
The artist might not have been as popular as some of his contemporaries, but his work is valuable.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
This wasn't the first time that Harrison was proven wrong by an expert he himself call
4 days ago
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
Few people would have guessed that Kevin O'Leary had such a fun side to him.
4 days ago
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
The four-time Mr. Olympia winner left some of the sharks awestruck with his physique.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
The entrepreneur was a charming woman who the sharks liked almost immediately.
4 days ago