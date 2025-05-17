ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after expert revealed value of her vintage F1 poster

Posters don't usually sound like items worth thousands of dollars, but in this case, things were different.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert with the poster. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert with the poster. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The Formula One Monaco Grand Prix is undoubtedly one of the biggest motorsports events of the year to this day. But a poster for F1 is the last thing to come to mind when someone mentions antiques. On an earlier episode of “Antiques Roadshow”, an F1 fan brought a poster of the 1966 edition of the race that she had purchased for $1200. The guest wasn’t expecting its value to be a lot, but when she heard the appraisal, she laughed in disbelief.

The expert was Nicholas D. Lowry, who admitted to now knowing a lot about the sport. He therefore had to research a little bit to find out just how iconic this event was. Lowry revealed that Sir Jackie Stewart was the winner, and some parts of the movie Grand Prix were filmed at this event.

 

Although there have been several reproductions of the same poster, this was not one of those. He said that the text on the bottom of the poster, which read, “24e Grand Prix Automobile,” looked fuzzy in the reproductions. This one was as clear as it gets, which confirmed that it was the original one. Lowry then said that the poster would sell for $2,500 and $3,500 at auction in today’s market. The guest wasn’t expecting this at all.

Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert with the poster. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert with the poster. (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

“Wow. And I said I wouldn’t say wow like everyone else,” the guest said as she laughed about the appraisal value. The poster was made by an artist called Michael Turner, who was famous at the time for making artwork for motorsports events. He made Monaco GP artworks from 1964 to 1970. He also did the same for other events as well, like the 24 Hours of Sebring and the German Grand Prix, according to the expert.

 

Motorsports memorabilia may be rare to see on the show, but it's worth a lot of money. In a different episode of the show, one guest brought something even more valuable, the checkered flag of the 1958 edition of the Indy 500. The best part about the flag was that it was signed by most of the drivers who had participated in the event. There was something odd about it, though.

Normally, all drivers sign the flag before the race, and then the winner signs it once again in the center. The winner of the 1958 Indy 500 was Jimmy Bryan, and his name was only signed in the center. It was also not a case of the drivers signing the flag after the event, as Pat O’Connor, who tragically lost his life in the event, had signed the flag. Both the expert and the guest were stumped by this.

 

When the time came to put a value on it, the expert said that the checkered flag was worth $10,000. This was a lot more than what the guest expected, and he struggled to speak for a moment. “Wonderful, wonderful,” he said as he got a bit emotional. “Well, it’s a part of my growing up, and it’ll be passed on to my son.”

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after expert revealed value of her vintage F1 poster
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after expert revealed value of her vintage F1 poster
Posters don't usually sound like items worth thousands of dollars, but in this case, things were different.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $1 million after failing to answer one word in puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $1 million after failing to answer one word in puzzle
It has been a long time since anyone has won the Bonus Round and fans are not happy about it.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings rare Michael Jordan statue but he won't settle for less than $10,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings rare Michael Jordan statue but he won't settle for less than $10,000
Memorabilia of the NBA legend has been valued at millions by auction houses.
21 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans love the thoughtful way Vanna White comforts nervous players on the set
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans love the thoughtful way Vanna White comforts nervous players on the set
She also opens up about other experiences with contestants on the show over the years.
22 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player came with her own 'cheerleader' squad and still ended up losing $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player came with her own 'cheerleader' squad and still ended up losing $40,000
The Spicer family did a 'herkie' during the game, a cheerleading posture named after National Cheerleaders Association founder Lawrence Herkimer. 
23 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused as Ryan Seacrest accepts answer that many believe was wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused as Ryan Seacrest accepts answer that many believe was wrong
The fans were not happy that Seacrest accepted an answer even as the player threw in extra words.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walks in with Albert Einstein's rare handwritten note but failed to strike a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest walks in with Albert Einstein's rare handwritten note but failed to strike a deal
Despite confirming its authenticity, Harrison had a tough time closing the deal due to the estimate.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' contestant hailed for breaking the 4-game curse in one of the most iconic TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant hailed for breaking the 4-game curse in one of the most iconic TV moments
The curse associated with player fatigue is something that champions have rarely been able to defy.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get Mark Cuban to drink on the job before landing a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants get Mark Cuban to drink on the job before landing a life-changing deal
The sharks had an incredible time during the pitch, especially Mark Cuban who later offered a deal.
2 days ago
Visually impaired contestant on 'Jeopardy' reveals how he was treated on the show: 'This was the...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Visually impaired contestant on 'Jeopardy' reveals how he was treated on the show: 'This was the...'
He was diagnosed with a rare condition and has remained positive about being part of a community.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that is a lot of money' after hearing the value of his JFK jacket
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that is a lot of money' after hearing the value of his JFK jacket
The guest had a connection to a woman whom JFK was once dating.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey cracked a joke at the wrong time and this player almost lost a car
There was a lot of anxiety in the air at one point, but things worked out.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
The host of the show expected a fantastic voice but was left utterly disappointed.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' faces backlash from loyal fans after the show used a Gen-Z slang in clues: 'This is not...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' faces backlash from loyal fans after the show used a Gen-Z slang in clues: 'This is not...'
Viewers argued that the game show was turning into a teenage "K-Pop community." 
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who pitched a jigsaw puzzle business
The entrepreneur impressed the sharks with her immaculate pitch and outstanding numbers.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that had fans asking 'are you serious?'
Fans were frustrated at the hopeless results in consecutive episodes of the show.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges were competing hard for a deal — then Lori Greiner pulled out her secret weapon
Greiner's hate for bugs and the numbers of The Bug Bite Thing compelled her to make an offer.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune’ contestant was 'inches away' from making history and winning $1 million
Some fans were not too let down as the player didn't figure out the puzzle anyway.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it
Corey Harrison was scared to death of how his father would react if he found out what went down.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
Fans were not happy with the result as there had not been a Bonus Round winner in ages.
4 days ago