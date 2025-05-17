'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after expert revealed value of her vintage F1 poster

Posters don't usually sound like items worth thousands of dollars, but in this case, things were different.

The Formula One Monaco Grand Prix is undoubtedly one of the biggest motorsports events of the year to this day. But a poster for F1 is the last thing to come to mind when someone mentions antiques. On an earlier episode of “Antiques Roadshow”, an F1 fan brought a poster of the 1966 edition of the race that she had purchased for $1200. The guest wasn’t expecting its value to be a lot, but when she heard the appraisal, she laughed in disbelief.

The expert was Nicholas D. Lowry, who admitted to now knowing a lot about the sport. He therefore had to research a little bit to find out just how iconic this event was. Lowry revealed that Sir Jackie Stewart was the winner, and some parts of the movie Grand Prix were filmed at this event.

🎥 Filming “Grand prix” at the 1966 Monaco GP pic.twitter.com/W6RZD1O9zh — LienhardBildwerke © ⛽ (@LienhardRacing) April 12, 2019

Although there have been several reproductions of the same poster, this was not one of those. He said that the text on the bottom of the poster, which read, “24e Grand Prix Automobile,” looked fuzzy in the reproductions. This one was as clear as it gets, which confirmed that it was the original one. Lowry then said that the poster would sell for $2,500 and $3,500 at auction in today’s market. The guest wasn’t expecting this at all.

Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert with the poster. (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

“Wow. And I said I wouldn’t say wow like everyone else,” the guest said as she laughed about the appraisal value. The poster was made by an artist called Michael Turner, who was famous at the time for making artwork for motorsports events. He made Monaco GP artworks from 1964 to 1970. He also did the same for other events as well, like the 24 Hours of Sebring and the German Grand Prix, according to the expert.

Motorsports memorabilia may be rare to see on the show, but it's worth a lot of money. In a different episode of the show, one guest brought something even more valuable, the checkered flag of the 1958 edition of the Indy 500. The best part about the flag was that it was signed by most of the drivers who had participated in the event. There was something odd about it, though.

Normally, all drivers sign the flag before the race, and then the winner signs it once again in the center. The winner of the 1958 Indy 500 was Jimmy Bryan, and his name was only signed in the center. It was also not a case of the drivers signing the flag after the event, as Pat O’Connor, who tragically lost his life in the event, had signed the flag. Both the expert and the guest were stumped by this.

When the time came to put a value on it, the expert said that the checkered flag was worth $10,000. This was a lot more than what the guest expected, and he struggled to speak for a moment. “Wonderful, wonderful,” he said as he got a bit emotional. “Well, it’s a part of my growing up, and it’ll be passed on to my son.”