ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by the value of her vintage jewelry: 'I wear it quite a lot'

The guest said that she often wore some of the jewels that were worth several thousands.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

A lot of guests on "Antiques Roadshow" already treasure items that they bring, based on the memories associated with them. The expert who adds a price tag to the heirloom only validates its value. Many of these are gifts that were left behind by parents, grandparents or spouses. One guest had brought a collection of jade jewelry that impressed the expert, and it was a gift from her grandfather to her grandmother.

via GIPHY

 

According to the expert, jade jewelry is tricky to appraise, and a lot of things need to be taken into consideration while evaluating it. The size of the jade stone, the smoothness of the stone, and the uniformity of that brilliant green color play a part. Among the items that the guest had brought, two contained flawless jade stones.

One of them was a ring with a giant jade stone in the center, and a diamond setting. The expert believed that the item was presumably crafted during the 1920s, as the style of the ring was characteristic of that period. These days, jade stones are tampered with to make them look better than they are, but this was not the case back then. Therefore, the guest did not have much to worry about in that regard.

Screenshot showing the jade ring. (Image credit: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the jade ring. (Image credit: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

Another item with a perfectly shaped, uniformly colored jade stone was unusual and looked like a pin. “This one here, have you noticed it’s got a slightly wedge shape? It’s almost as if it’s been polished slightly off, and that does affect the interest a little,” he said. Among the other items the guest had brought, there was a jade brooch, but it wasn’t in the best condition.

The brooch seemed deco as far as the expert was concerned, and it had tiny diamonds in it as well. What it also had was damage. “One small anxiety I’ve got, and I’m sure you have noticed it, that’s got a crack running way through it,” he said. This would affect the value of the brooch, but it was still worth a pretty penny. The final item that the expert looked at was a Chinese jade carving with a string attached to it.

Screenshot showing the crack in the jade brooch. (Image credit: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the crack in the jade brooch. (Image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

It was probably meant to be worn as a necklace. The details on the piece included fish, a lotus flower, and a pea pod, among other things. The craftsmanship that went into it must have been incredible.

The damaged brooch was valued at £4,000 ($5,385). The pin with the jade stone on it was valued at the same amount of money. The expert said that the jade carving was an item that could be worth £6,000 to £8,000 ($8,077 to $10,769). He had seen something similar sell at an auction for that price. The big one was the ring, which the guest believed was worth £8,000 to £10,000. ($10,769 to $13,461). “I wear it quite a lot,” the guest said, surprised by the valuation of the ring. “I wish my grandfather could hear you say that because he obviously adored it.”

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds

'Antiques Roadshow' expert holds guest's hand after she's shaken by the appraisal of royal jewelry

'Antiques Roadshow' expert loved the guest's jewelry so much that she wanted to 'run away' with it

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stay calm after hearing player's 'hip replacement' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stay calm after hearing player's 'hip replacement' answer
The best part was that a lot of those hilarious answers did appear on the board.
10 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turns down historic letter signed by JFK — all over just $1,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turns down historic letter signed by JFK — all over just $1,500
He got an expert to inspect the letter as it was too good to be true that it had landed in his shop.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by the value of her vintage jewelry: 'I wear it quite a lot'
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by the value of her vintage jewelry: 'I wear it quite a lot'
The guest said that she often wore some of the jewels that were worth several thousands.
13 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant turns down $200,000 offer from Mark Cuban, later builds million-dollar business
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant turns down $200,000 offer from Mark Cuban, later builds million-dollar business
Mark Cuban described his business model as horrible, but still made an offer.
14 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's sculpture is a 'headache' for expert who says it may be worth $4 million
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's sculpture is a 'headache' for expert who says it may be worth $4 million
The expert had no idea whether the item was real without a test that could only be done in the US.
15 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $11,000 for 'creepy' artifact but things don't go his way
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $11,000 for 'creepy' artifact but things don't go his way
Harrison could have had a unique item in his store but his stubbornness cost him big time.
16 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
The shark had said that he was out earlier but came back in to swoop the deal away from the others.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
The player was on a roll before she entered the bonus round and ran out of luck.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
The item was gifted to the guest's grandfather by the Tsar of Russia towards the end of the empire.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
Ozzy Osbourne recently passed away after delivering one of the most incredible farewell concerts.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
It's rare to see contestants on the show refuse chances to win big, but the player was certain.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
This contestant was on the verge of closing a multi-Shark deal when he thought he could use some extra support.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
The guest seemed confident about his exorbitant asking price but was quickly shot down.
2 days ago
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
COSTCO
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
Costco might not get it right all the time but when they do, customers love it.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
The contestant wore a shirt that said Carey had signed it on stage, and the host obliged.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
The former host could be quite brutal if he wanted to and this was an example of that.
2 days ago
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
A fan used a physics experiment to break down the science behind the game and point out that there was a 'big flaw.'
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
The entrepreneur's pitch was entertaining to the sharks but no one offered a deal
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
Lil Jon wasn't having any of the answers showing up on the board.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
The guest had no idea when the brooch belonging to her great-grandmother had been made.
3 days ago