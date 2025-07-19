ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune

The expert revealed that the item dated as far as back as the 1650s.
PUBLISHED 17 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Most of the items that turn up on "Antiques Roadshow" are often family heirlooms, paintings, and vintage timepieces. But sometimes, items related to ancient civilizations are also brought in by the guests. One such artifact was a golden bronze sculpture of Buddha. Apart from its captivating appearance and craftsmanship, there were several other factors that led to the sculpture getting a five-figure valuation.

via GIPHY

 

It had a natural shine to it, which comes out in a regular bronze statue after rigorous polishing. According to expert Robert Waterhouse, many people might mistake gilt bronze for just polished regular bronze and not consider it a highly valuable object. “The gilding is in wonderful condition. It’s not been rubbed or worn. These can be somewhat confusing. Often, patinated bronze figures that have been highly polished resemble this,” the expert said.

The item was several hundred years old, and the guest said that it originally belonged to his grandmother, who received it as a gift from a friend after their visit to Asia. The figure, however, was made in the 17th century, circa 1650. This came as a surprise to the guest.

Screenshot showing the figure on
Screenshot showing the figure on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Lastly, the expert noted how good the gilt bronze didn't seem to be worn out. However, there were a few things that did not work in the item’s favor. “This is a deity. So, this would have been raised on a lotus base, likely a double lotus base, so it fit securely into the base,” Waterhouse explained.

He then revealed that more than half of such Bodhisattvas with multiple arms that are sold are missing the lotus base. But if the base is there, that increases the value drastically. Unfortunately, that was not the case here. The expert also pointed to some signs of corrosion at the back of the figure, which he believed came from some chemicals used to clean it. He also said that it was missing a few fingers.

Screenshot showing the discoloration at the back of the statue. (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the discoloration at the back of the statue. (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The concept of a Buddha with multiple arms comes from the birthplace of Buddhism, India. It was then adopted by the Chinese, and such figures are popular to this day. When the time came for the item to be appraised, the guest had to hold on to his jaw. “Speaking to value in a retail setting, this would be $40,000,” Waterhouse said. The guest did not expect this at all. “Wow. Had no idea. Absolutely no idea. That is fabulous,” he said.

The expert also said that if the figure had the lotus base, its value would have shot up to a whopping $150,000. But even without it, this one was worth a ton of money.

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest left speechless after expert revealed the whopping value of her $100 statue

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she got a 'nice return' on her money after her sculpture gets appraised

'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by incredible 5-figure appraisal for dogs carved out of wood

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest 'had no idea' his golden Buddha statue was worth a massive fortune
The expert revealed that the item dated as far as back as the 1650s.
17 minutes ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus
The sharks did not expect the product to taste as good as it did, considering what it was made from.
19 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune
The designer was also commissioned by top brands and worked for the royal family.
20 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question
The host had a look of bewilderment on his face which was absolutely hilarious.
21 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant taunts Kevin O'Leary for being bald — still ended up getting a $75,000 deal
Things did not seem to be going well for the entrepreneur due to her high energy.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest holds her head in disbelief after her US President footage was not an 'original'
The guest might have had high expectations, but they were quickly brought down to earth.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wins the show's toughest game with the help from her husband in audience
The contestant was unable to contain her excitement and hugged the model.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant fails to decode clue about James Bond — but fans think it was 'confusing'
Two of the players got it right, and while the player who lost didn't mind, fans were not satisfied.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday
Lisa celebrated her birthday in style with a perfect two-card guess to win the big prize.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest was stunned to learn his NASCAR item was a fake — but Rick Harrison consoles him
Rick Harrison did what he could to console the guest who said that he had lost faith in NASCAR.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device
Both the guest and the expert were fascinated by how well the automaton worked.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges fight it out over a deal with elderly couple who brought a unique flashlight
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges fight it out over a deal with elderly couple who brought a unique flashlight
One of the entrepreneurs broke down in tears, explaining all the struggles they had to go through.
2 days ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of her 1884 doll
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of her 1884 doll
She couldn’t believe it when her doll was appraised at a five-figure sum, and laughed in disbelief.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings got a whole category about him — one contestant absolutely loved it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings got a whole category about him — one contestant absolutely loved it
Ken Jennings truly has embraced "Jeopardy!" in every way possible at this point.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Kevin Hart for finger-friendly chopsticks
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Kevin Hart for finger-friendly chopsticks
The comedian was impressed by the simplicity of the product and amused by the pitch.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison thought he got a good deal on a car — his mechanic had some bad news
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison thought he got a good deal on a car — his mechanic had some bad news
Harrison usually makes smart deals on the show, but this vintage car buy turned into a costly mistake.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant came so close to winning $10,000 but a single number changed everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant came so close to winning $10,000 but a single number changed everything
Had she started the game in a better way, she might have won the five-figure prize money.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal
Barbara Corcoran made the exact same offer, and she wasn't happy about being rejected.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest laughs in disbelief after hearing value of her 'peace offering' from husband
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest laughs in disbelief after hearing value of her 'peace offering' from husband
The guest believed that it was worth a modest amount of money, but that was clearly not the case.
4 days ago
Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way
JEOPARDY
Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way
With James Holzhauer in the lead, Amy Schneider and Andrew He decided to joke around.
4 days ago