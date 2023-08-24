Getty Images | Photo by INA

Saddam Hussein’s 25-year reign from 1979 to 2003 was marked by brutality, repression and injustices, especially among Iraq's Shia and Kurdish communities. The former dictator was removed in 2003 following the US-led invasion of Iraq.

Saddam Hussein died on December 30, 2006, but memories of his grandiose excesses and luxurious lifestyle live on. From VIP luxury residences to luxury vessels, vehicles, and personal items, Hussein had spent billions on his empire of opulence. It was estimated that Hussein possessed between 80-100 palaces and a fortune of $1-2 billion.

Here’s a look at 10 expensive things once owned by Saddam Hussein.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Republican Palace is located in Baghdad and is regarded as the White House of Iraq. The palace was estimated to be worth over $100 million during Hussein’s time in office, as per a Vocal Media report. The palace has a grand dining hall, giant ballrooms, a swimming pool with a multi-level diving platform, and a pool house.

Getty Images | Photo by Chris Hondros

The Al Faw Palace or the Water Palace is located nearly 5 km from the Baghdad International Airport. During Hussein’s reign, it was estimated to be around $70 Million. He had commissioned the palace in the 1990s to commemorate the Iraqi forces re-taking of the Al-Faw Peninsula.

The palace features villas and smaller palaces, over 62 rooms and 29 bathrooms, and an artificial lake surrounding it which has a special breed of large bass called the Saddam bass.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Al Mansur luxury yacht, measuring 400 feet long had a capacity of seating 200 guests under a glass atrium. The $25 million yacht was bombed during Iraq War, as per Vocal Media. The luxury vessel was designed as per Hussein’s specifications and it had marble floors, silver and gold taps, and door handles.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

The Iraqi government bought the Grasse house in the 1980s and it currently sits abandoned in a small French town. It featured a swimming pool, eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a gatehouse. The villa is estimated to be worth $37 million (£3 million), as per The Guardian. The property was frozen under United Nations Resolution 1483 after the 2003 war.

Image Source: Twitter @jefferygilbert

Hussein owned several classic cars, but the 1958 Bentley S1 Continental was the highlight of his collection. The car is estimated to be worth $912,500 and it has a cult status among Bentley enthusiasts as there are only 22 left-hand-drive cars were ever produced. After Hussein's removal, the car was sold to and restored by a Montreal-based broker and collector.

Image Source: Christie's

Patek Philippe watches are one of the most expensive and sought-after items of luxury. Hussein’s watch was unique as it was entirely custom designed for him. The watch was put up at Dubai watch week at an auction for an estimated price of $14,000. It featured an Iraqi eagle on its dial and an original Patek Philippe box.

Image Source: Twitter @Hussein_Afp

Hussein's luxury yacht was put up for sale by the Iraqi government which expected to fetch up to $35 million. The Ocean Breeze yacht features gold faucets, swimming pools, and a rocket launching system. Despite the luxuries it offered, the yacht went unsold at the auction. It was then sailed back to Iraq where it is reportedly docked.

Image Source: instagram | @ watchesofespionage

Hussein also had a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch in his vast collection of luxury watches. The piece sold for $150,000 at an auction, as per a Daily Mail report. The Rolex has dozens of diamonds on the watch face and the bracelet.

Getty Images | Photo by Junko Kimura

It was widely reported that in 2000, Hussein ordered 4000 PlayStation 2 consoles to build a supercomputer that would help him take over the world. As per FBI reports, the machines were wired together into some vast, supercomputer configuration to run Iraqi unmanned aerial vehicles, the military.com reported.

Getty Images | Photo by Oleg Nikishin

One of Hussein’s primary sources of wealth was the Iraqi oil fields whose revenue totaled $8 billion in 2003, the year of the invasion, according to a Brookings report. The Iraqi oil reserves are considered the world’s fifth-largest proven oil reserves, and Hussein used the oil to build his private army and palaces.

