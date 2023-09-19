What is Matthew Perry's net worth?

Name Matthew Perry Net Worth $120 Million Salary $90 million ("Friends") Sources of Income Acting, Royalties from "Friends," Book Sales Gender Male Date of Birth August 19, 1969 Age 54 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Television producer, Comedian

Matthew Perry is best known for playing Chandler Bing on the immensely popular sitcom "Friends." But he is an author too. His journey from a young actor with guest appearances to becoming one of the highest-earning television stars is truly remarkable. Born on August 19, 1969 in Williamstown, Massachusetts, Perry has had a prolific career in the entertainment industry and has amassed a net worth of $120 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Matthew Perry's primary sources of income have been his acting career, royalties from "Friends" and book sales. His journey to stardom began with guest appearances on TV shows in the late 1980s. However, it was his role as Chandler Bing on "Friends" that catapulted him to worldwide fame. The show's massive success also helped him financially. Perry's films and television projects, including "The Whole Nine Yards" and "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," contributed to his income.

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry attend the 1995 NBC Fall Preview | Getty Images | Ron Davis

Perry's salary over the 10 seasons of "Friends" showcases his financial ascent in the industry. For the first season, each cast member earned $22,500 per episode. Their earnings increased to $40,000 per episode in the second season. Then they negotiated as a group ahead of the third season, leading to substantial raises. Perry and his fellow cast members earned $75,000 per episode in season three, $85,000 in season four, $100,000 in season five, and $125,000 in season six.

"Friends" cast | Getty Images | William Holz/Fotos International

Their earnings reached a remarkable $1 million per episode for seasons nine and 10. In total, Perry earned approximately $90 million in base salary from "Friends" alone, excluding backend bonuses and royalties. Apart from his acting career, Perry ventured into the world of literature. In October 2022, he published the memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which became a bestseller on Amazon and The New York Times. This literary endeavor added to his income and diversified his portfolio.

Matthew Perry has made several real estate investments throughout his career. In 2011, he purchased a beachfront home in Malibu for $11 million, which he sold for $13.1 million in 2021. In 2017, he acquired a penthouse apartment in Century City, California, for $20 million, eventually selling it for $21.6 million in 2021. These real estate transactions have contributed to his total assets although specific figures are not disclosed.

Matthew Perry's personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. He has been romantically linked to several high-profile individuals, including Yasmine Bleeth, Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan. In November 2020, he got engaged to Molly Hurwitz, but the engagement was called off in June 2021, per Marca.

Perry's battle with addiction has been a well-documented part of his life. He struggled with substance abuse, particularly drugs and alcohol. Despite his challenges, he sought treatment and achieved sobriety. Perry became a spokesperson for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals and received recognition for his contributions to addiction recovery.

Matthew Perry's talent has earned him critical acclaim and recognition in the form of awards. Notably, he received an Emmy nomination in 2002 for his role as Chandler Bing in "Friends." He also received an Emmy nomination for his performance in "The Ron Clark Story." Additionally, Perry was honored with a Champion of Recovery award from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy for his efforts in the field of addiction recovery.

(L-R) David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry pose with their People's Choice Award | Getty Images | Vinnie Zuffante

What is Matthew Perry's net worth?

Matthew Perry's net worth is estimated to be $120 million.

Who did Matthew Perry have a crush on?

Perry had a crush on Jennifer Aniston.

Who is Matthew Perry's longest relationship?

His longest relationship is with Lizzy Caplan.