Treasury chief warns Supreme Court ruling against Trump's decision could cost Americans dearly

He claimed that the President used his tariff authority to strike favorable deals for America.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch)

President Donald Trump has used tariffs to strong-arm other countries into giving America favorable deals around the globe. However, the credibility of his powers has been in doubt for many months. Arguments against Trump’s emergency tariff authority were heard by the Supreme Court in November last year, and the decision over its legality will be made later this year. Amid all the speculation, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged the court not to rule against tariffs.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Bessent has been one of Trump’s most loyal aides in his second term. According to a report in Fox News, the Treasury Secretary believes that the President used his authority to negotiate favorable deals for the country and its citizens. "President Trump has used his IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act] authority consistently throughout the year to negotiate better deals for the American people," he said.

(Cover Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

"It's an emergency authority, and what was an emergency if it wasn't the fentanyl crisis? We are seeing Canada, Mexico, and China come to the table to stop this scourge of the American people," Bessent added. He even claimed that President Trump successfully used his tariff threats to thwart China from taking over rare earth export controls. It turns out that Trump threatened steep tariffs that might have severely disrupted the global economy.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

Bessent argued that the President has used his tariff authority to good measure and that losing that would be a great loss. Meanwhile, major corporations like Costco and Walmart have disputed the tariffs and slapped the government with a federal class action lawsuit in demand of refunds of the tariffs paid thus far. "President Trump has used it for the American people, and it would be a big loss to take that away from him," he argued. The Treasury Secretary also credited the President as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has surpassed 50,000 points for the first time, marking an all-time high. He claimed that Trump’s plan was working.

"We're seeing the industrial sectors under the market hit new highs. And in my 35- 40 years on Wall Street, that tells me—Wall Street is telling you that Main Street is about to prosper. We are seeing a big cyclical recovery. The president's agenda set the table in 2025, and now the American people are going to benefit in 2026. And that's what the stock market is telling us. The stock market lives in the future, and I think we're going to have very strong economic growth, very strong job gains, and very strong real income growth. The president's plan is working. The Trump economy is delivering for the American people," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (R) and Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett.  (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

Analysts noted that the historic moment was brought forth by several factors: investments in artificial intelligence and a resurgence in manufacturing. These are driving market confidence and pushing stock prices higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both saw 2% and 2.2% increases, respectively, while the Dow ended the day at 50,015.67, up 2.3%.

