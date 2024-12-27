ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed — didn't know about it for 10 years

According to reports, the fisherman from Puerto Princesa found the item more than a decade ago while he was fishing in the sea.
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative image showing a man on his bed (Cover Image Source: | Getty Images | Andrii Lysenko)
Representative image showing a man on his bed (Cover Image Source: | Getty Images | Andrii Lysenko)

Recognizing precious items is an art. This is why some things that are worth a lot are often hidden in plain sight. A fisherman in the Philippines kept a pearl under his bed for a decade. The enormous pearl, which could be the largest natural pearl ever found, is 30 cm wide and 67 cm long and weighs an incredible 75 pounds.

The evaluators confirmed that it was actually formed inside a giant clam, and it could make the man a millionaire overnight. According to Palawan News, the fisherman from Puerto Princesa found it over a decade ago while he was fishing in the sea. The local news outlet later reported that he found it when his boat's anchor caught on a giant clam and he had to jump into the water to separate the two.

However, when he found the pearl, he kept it as a good luck charm and stowed it under his bed. It was when he moved to another party that he gave this pearl to his aunt. Aileen Cynthia Maggay-Amurao works at the local government as a tourism officer, and he brought it over to her. “That’s why he brought it to me since it’s quite heavy," she told The Guardian. 

 

She later went to experts to authenticate the pearl. "So far based on our research in the web we cannot find any recorded article about this kind and as big as this size. He said every time he goes out for fishing, he will touch the pearl."

However, it is confirmed that because it had come from a giant clam it would be valued at more than $100 million which can make the man a millionaire overnight. For the time being, the aunt with the man's permission gave their mayor Lucilo R Bayon the pearl as a tourist attraction. It is currently sitting in New Green City Hall in Puerto Princesa.

 

In his aunt's quest to find the value of the pearl, she asked experts on Facebook, “The Puerto Princesa City would likely earn another prestigious title and a record breaker for having the world’s biggest natural giant pearl from a giant clam (34 kilograms) after being certified for its authenticity. "Need help from a gemologist! "Just for the info of everyone, all recorded giant pearls in the world came from Palawan waters." 

She also urged people to raise awareness about the pearl and surrounding areas. If the pearl is found to be authentic, it'll beat the world's current biggest pearl which was discovered by a local diver from Brooke’s Point in Palawan, dubbed the Pearl of Lao Tzu. This one was found back in 1939 and weighed 14 pounds. If this one's actual it will surpass the weight of the previous one by 66 pounds.

 

Pearls are the only gems in the world that are found and grown inside a living organism. Most are found inside oysters and scarcely found in clams making this clam-found pearl even rarer. The pearl had been displayed in the country many times as mentioned.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed — didn't know about it for 10 years
NEWS
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed — didn't know about it for 10 years
According to reports, the fisherman from Puerto Princesa found the item more than a decade ago while he was fishing in the sea.
1 hour ago
'Judge Judy' plaintiff’s awful joke at courtoom still remains the weirdest moment in show history
NEWS
'Judge Judy' plaintiff’s awful joke at courtoom still remains the weirdest moment in show history
Given the show's long run, Judge Judy Sheindlin has witnessed some awkward and cringeworthy moments.
12 hours ago
Kris Jenner played 'Price Is Right' with James Corden — and it wasn't what the viewers expected
NEWS
Kris Jenner played 'Price Is Right' with James Corden — and it wasn't what the viewers expected
Kris Jenner is known for having a fantastic sense of humor and it came out on the show with James Corden.
13 hours ago
Woman buys a $700 chair from Amazon. What she found inside was far more valuable than her order.
NEWS
Woman buys a $700 chair from Amazon. What she found inside was far more valuable than her order.
Amazon reportedly delivers well over a million packages per day and it can get tough to keep track.
15 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops the F-bomb after NFL legend's answer catches him off guard
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drops the F-bomb after NFL legend's answer catches him off guard
It might not have been very professional of Harvey but it certainly was hilarious.
17 hours ago
Bank accidentally paid $175 million to its customers on Christmas Day — then tried to get it back
NEWS
Bank accidentally paid $175 million to its customers on Christmas Day — then tried to get it back
One of the customers contacted her employer after receiving her wage twice, and soon realized it was an error.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert issues warning as guest brings an item that has been 'illegally altered'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' expert issues warning as guest brings an item that has been 'illegally altered'
The expert estimated that if the item was authentic, it would have been 10 times more in value.
1 day ago
How much does Ken Jennings earn hosting 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, he made more as a contestant
NEWS
How much does Ken Jennings earn hosting 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, he made more as a contestant
Jennings' record-breaking steak earned him a whopping $2.52 million in winnings.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' has a secret protocol for contestants — even when they 'pee themselves' out of joy
NEWS
'Price is Right' has a secret protocol for contestants — even when they 'pee themselves' out of joy
There have been incidents when people went too far with celebrations and even ended up hurting themselves.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' investors break a major show rule to offer a $500,000 deal for a knife business
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investors break a major show rule to offer a $500,000 deal for a knife business
The firm that was popular among sharks is still going strong with the innovative product.
1 day ago
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
NEWS
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
Early 1980s was a special era as several rare coins were minted then.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary spends $3,000 a year on haircuts — and his reason is quite valid
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary spends $3,000 a year on haircuts — and his reason is quite valid
The investor is known for his suave and no-nonsense approach and needs to maintain a sharp look.
2 days ago
Woman issues a chilling warning after Uber ride ended up in an ER visit: "Ladies, be careful..."
NEWS
Woman issues a chilling warning after Uber ride ended up in an ER visit: "Ladies, be careful..."
The year may be 2024 but women's basic safety still seems to be too much of a challenge for society.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins prizes worth $33,000 — then she was hit with an unexpected issue
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins prizes worth $33,000 — then she was hit with an unexpected issue
Winners know winning on Price Is Right it isn't like what it's cracked up to be.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest shows off unexpected dance moves in epic TV moment
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest shows off unexpected dance moves in epic TV moment
Seacrest has stepped into the shoes of Pat Sajak who entertained audiences for decades.
2 days ago
Mick Jagger says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’ — plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity
NEWS
Mick Jagger says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’ — plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity
The "Rolling Stones" singer said leaving a part of the inheritance might "do some good in the world."
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh
The contestant showed everyone who was the real loser.
3 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins a Nissan Sentra. Then, she ended up paying an extra $15,000.
NEWS
‘Price Is Right’ contestant wins a Nissan Sentra. Then, she ended up paying an extra $15,000.
Leilani had to go through a lot of paperwork and wait only to find out what she won wasn't what she'd get.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $250,000 deal to an engineer who found a better way to make diapers
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $250,000 deal to an engineer who found a better way to make diapers
The guest investor Gwyneth Paltrow was also impressed by the entrepreneur's thought process.
3 days ago
Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.
WALMART
Walmart customer requests a cake with special instructions on top. What she received left her stunned.
The decorator still didn't get it when the woman returned to Walmart with her cake.
3 days ago