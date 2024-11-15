Jelly Roll quietly walked into Walmart looking for his new hit album — he was in for a big surprise

The rapper's albums have been topping charts and he has been on cloud nine while preparing for a tour.

The common perception about Walmart is that consumers can find almost anything they need, but that isn't always true. Rapper-turned-country star Jelly Roll also learned the same when he was unable to find his album at a retail chain outlet. The artist has been on cloud nine since his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, #2 on the Billboard Country Album chart, and reached the top 3 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart. At the time of the release, the star decided to head to a store to buy the vinyl albums.

He later posted a video of himself inside the Walmart to buy a copy of his own album on vinyl. "Alright, this is big y’all. Walking into Walmart to buy my new album!" he said. "White trash and Walmart go together like peanut butter and jelly," he added.

Screenshot showing Jelly Roll at the Walmart | (Image Source: TikTok | @officialjellyroll)

Jelly Roll even joked about the "excitement in his waddle" as he made his way back to the record aisle, ready to see his album on the shelves, unfortunately, things didn't go as he had planned. As the rapper reached the record aisle, he realized that he was only looking at albums by Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, and Kelsea Ballerini while Whitsitt Chapel was nowhere to be found.

A comment expressing shock at the absence of the album (Image Source: TikTok | @JessicaPruett)

A comment pointing out how the staff didn't recognize him (Image Source: TikTok | @ridgerunner)

He then called a Walmart associate to help him locate the album when he heard the bad news. "It does not look like we have it," he said in the video. "Not that I’m aware of. I usually put the vinyl out. I’ve never seen it. I haven’t been paying attention to that one, but I don’t see it in our system bro," the associate explained. Unfortunately, Jelly Roll was forced to return to the front of the store with no album in his cart, joking, that he should have gone to Walmart in nearby Madison or Antioch.

But despite the setback, fans stopped to say hi and also took photos of him as he made his way to the counter with his purchases. On the bright side, the absence of his album on the Walmart shelves doesn't seem to be hurting his sales. Jelly Roll has been nominated for a 2025 Grammy in the Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance categories. He is all set to embark on his first-ever Canadian tour as a headliner. The tour is set to begin on March 6, 2025, at Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and will continue with 12 stops across Canada, ending in Quebec City on March 26, via Mirror.

Jelly Roll whose real name,e is Jason Bradley DeFord, released his second country album and 10th album overall titled Beautifully Broken on Oct. 11, 2025, which again debuted at No.1 on the U.S Billboard 200 chart. Apart from his music, the Tennessee singer is also known for his activism and humanitarian efforts including giving testimony to Congress on fentanyl and donating a recording studio to a juvenile detention center. As of 2024, the singer's net worth is somewhere around $12 million.

