© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and it's blowing everyone's minds

"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal."
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Representative image showing products at a grocery store counter (Cover image source: Getty Images | Brandon Bell)
Representative image showing products at a grocery store counter (Cover image source: Getty Images | Brandon Bell)

While inflation is receding, food prices remain high deepening the cost of living crisis in America. According to a HelpAdvisor study, the average American family spends about $331.94 at the grocery store per week. However, that number varies significantly from state to state. This was exemplified by a viral post from Reddit that showed how little $100 can get in groceries in a non-contiguous state like Alaska. 

Skyline, Juneau, Alaska | Getty Images | Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge
The skyline of Juneau, Alaska | (Image source: Getty Images | Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge)

For those who have always been fascinated by living far away from city life, Reddit user _Sockeye shared an eye-opening fact to keep in mind. In their post, the user shared the image of what $109 dollars got them in groceries in Naknek, Alaska. In the photo, it can be seen that the user managed to get only two cans of chicken broth, two cans of chipotle peppers, two cans of pinto beans, a bottle of avocado oil, a dozen eggs, two cans of Minestrone, restaurant-style salsa, one pound bag of turkey breast, two packets of instant noodles, and a batch of Gatorade Instant Powder Mix.

Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/pics
Screenshot from the post showing the products that the user could afford (Image source: Reddit | r/pics)

While creators in other states have made it through a month on a $100 budget, it seems like the residents of Nanek can barely make a week with the same amount. The post stunned fellow Redditors, as many tried to empathize with the user. "I knew shipping everything to Alaska was expensive but wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal. What kind of work is up in your area to offset the cost of living?" wrote user u/SteelFlexInc

Screenshot | Reddit | r/pics
Comments from users who found the post relatable | (Image source: Reddit | r/pics)

Meanwhile, others calculated how much the same items would cost in their states. "In Washington State, that's $46.76 according to my store app," u/moesickle suggested

Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | r/pics
Screenshot from the comments with people sharing how much they pay (Image source: Reddit | r/pics)

Back in 2021, a similar TikTok video went viral for sharing the cost of groceries in Alaska. Creator Emily (@emilyinalaska_) shared a series of videos showing how much different items cost in one of the shops located in a rural part of Alaska.

Emily showed cartons of milk kept on the shelf with a price tag of $18. Furthermore, she shows cheese costs nearly $25 and a bag of Turkey breasts costs over $10. These were the prices back in 2021 when inflation was reaching its peak. 

@emilyinalaska_ $18 for milk 🥴 #alaskatok #ruralalaska #fyp #ASOSChaoticToCalm #groceryprices ♬ Buttercup - Jack Stauber

 

In a follow-up video, Emily showed off prices of more items like strawberries that went for $5.99. Furthermore, she showed apples that cost between $0.99 and $3.29, ground beef priced at about $8.49 per pound, and chicken breasts that cost about $6.99 per pound.

@emilyinalaska_ How do these prices compare to yours? #alaskatok #alaskalife #ruralalaska #fyp #DealGuesser #anchorage ♬ Taste It - TELL YOUR STORY music by Ikson™

 

Emily did mention that Alaska’s grocery prices are high as shipping things in the state is difficult, especially in the rural areas. As per The Shelby Report, the state faces a unique set of logistical challenges, which are compounded by a relatively small and dispersed population. Thus, the smaller stores, who already have lesser purchasing power are forced to higher transportation costs which bump up the prices of items.

This article originally appeared 3 months ago.

