Home > News > Global Politics Vladmir Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva Is Significantly Younger than the President of Russia Vladmir Putin is rumored to have a significantly younger wife. By Market Realist Aug. 2 2023, Published 8:52 a.m. ET Source: Getty / Russia Twitter

Vladmir Putin is rumored to have a significantly younger wife.

Source: Getty / Russia Twitter

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Russian President has been global news since his invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Getty

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hasn't been as easy for Putin as many political observers had expected. Putin’s nuclear blackmail suggests he's not happy with how it's going, either.

Who is Alina Kabaeva?

Kabaeva, a former rhythmic gymnast, holds two Olympic medals, 21 European Championship medals, and 14 World Championship medals. Between 2007 and 2014, she was a member of Russia’s parliament, and in 2014, she became the chairperson and titular head of National Media Group, a pro-Kremlin media organization.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

How old is Alina Kabaeva?

Source: Getty

Alina Kabaeva was born on May 12, 1983, in Uzbekistan, which was then part of the former Soviet Union. She's 40 years old. Putin was born in 1952 (making him 70 years old as of this article's writing) and is 30 years older than Kabaeva.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Putin and Kabaeva first met in 2000

Source: Getty

Putin and Kabaeva first met in 2000, the year she won a bronze medal in the Sydney Olympics. In 2008, Russian tabloid Moskovsky Korrespondent broke the news that Putin was planning to marry Kabaeva and had secretly divorced Lyudmila. The paper soon shut down, citing “financial difficulties.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Putin and Alina Kabaeva are rumored to have children

Source: Getty

In 2018, there were rumors that Kabaeva was pregnant. She hadn't been seen in public for a long time and, in May 2019, major Russian newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets reported that she had given birth to twins. The story was soon deleted from the website. Whereas Russian opposition leader and fierce Putin critic Alexei Navalny has claimed that Putin secretly married Kabaeva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied the rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus seemingly confirmed the relationship.

Source: Getty

Alexander Lukashenko, long-time president of Belarus (which is helping Russia in its invasion of Ukraine), previously claimed that Kabaeva is the reason for Putin’s divorce from his first wife. Putin and Lyudmila were married for 30 years and had two daughters. Putin said in 2020 that one of his daughters received the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

What's Alina Kabaeva's true net worth?

Source: Getty