'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing contestant's answer about foreign language

The greeting caught Steve Harvey by surprise, and he took several seconds to regain his composure.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey doesn't hold back on making people laugh at the expense of "Family Feud" contestants who come up with stupid answers. However, sometimes, the host himself can't stop laughing at an answer. That’s what happened when a contestant was asked to say hello in a language that was not English. The contestant could not think of anything and blurted out something hilarious.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey's question was, “Say hello to me in a foreign language,” and a contestant named Lisa from the Beeson family hit her buzzer first and answered, “Guten Tag.” It was German, but Harvey did not seem to know that. Either way, the answer was number seven on the board. A woman named Tiana was next, and she said, “Hola.”

That was the number one answer on the board, and the Ulutoa family decided to play further. A contestant named Sika was next, and he said, “Aloha.” That was one of the answers on the board. Next to answer was a player named Leina, who said, “Konnichiwa.” That was Japanese, but Harvey did not seem to have much of an idea about that. The answer was not on the board either.

Screenshot showing the contestant Leina. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Leina. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

A contestant named Tavita was next, and he said, “Bonjour.” That one was up there on the board. Uriah was the next contestant to answer, and he said, “Oh man, I can’t think of anything right now. I’m gonna say, ‘What’s up, dawg?’” The host immediately burst into laughter upon hearing this, and it took him some time to regain his composure. “This is my man right here,” he said.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Unsurprisingly, that answer was not on the board, but Harvey absolutely loved it. It was Tiana’s turn again, and this time, she said, “Talofa,” in Samoan. Of course, the host knew nothing about this either and thought the contestant said ‘telephone.’ Either way, that answer was not on the board. That got the family its third and final strike.

Now, the Beeson family had a great chance to steal the game. A contestant named Lisa stepped up to answer, and she said, “Ciao.” That was one of the answers on the board, and the family ended up winning the round. The remaining three answers that weren’t revealed were Namaste, Moshi Moshi, and Buenos Dias. However, Harvey liked the ‘What’s up, dawg’ answer a lot better.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Beeson family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Beeson family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)


Watch the hilarious moments in the full video here.

